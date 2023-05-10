with videoA demonstration of Extinction Rebellion (XR) on the A12 near The Hague was hijacked on January 28 by fake demonstrators with pro-Russian statements. Both organizer XR and observer Amnesty International did not notice anything. The same demonstrators also used other demonstrations in Europe as a backdrop for their protest, showing up with the same pro-Russian placards each time.

Russia is said to have organized several fake demonstrations in Europe against the war in Ukraine in recent months. The demonstrators joined a well-attended demonstration with a different theme, and then captured on video how they stand in front of thousands of people with pro-Russian signs.

These fake demonstrations were aimed at sowing division in Europe about the war in Ukraine, according to research by, among others, the Danish public broadcaster DR and the French Le monde, who have seen leaked documents from the Russian intelligence services. Those services have been linked to at least ten staged demonstrations in Europe in recent months.

Not seen

“We are very surprised about this message,” says a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion. “We knew nothing about this and have not seen these people. They don’t belong to us either.” Observer Amnesty International, which supervised the orderly course of the demonstration, did not notice the demonstrators either. ,,It was of course a very busy day with thousands of people. In any case, our observers have not seen them.”

In addition to The Hague, the fake demonstrators were also photographed in Brussels, Paris and Madrid. In Brussels, for example, there was a demonstration by healthcare workers and in Paris, a protest against pension reforms. Photos of this should make it seem as if the demonstrations against Ukrainian arms aid were attended en masse.

Not nice

The images of the fake demonstrators in The Hague amaze Extinction Rebellion. At the end of January, the action group had people walking above and in the tunnel of the A12 who kept an eye on the protest. ,,There were thousands of people, then you don’t notice it quickly when people are standing on the side with these kinds of signs. This is not nice, no. But I don’t think there’s anything you can do about it.”



Quote

On the images it also looks like they are in a quieter place, it could also have been before or after our presence spokesman for Amnesty International

Amnesty International also doubts whether the fake demonstrators can be stopped. “People should be able to express their opinion. In any case, our observers have not seen them, so I cannot say anything about that. On the images it also looks like they are in a quieter place, it could have been before or after our presence.”

Text continues below the photo.

Demonstrators turned up in several European cities. Bottom left at the protest at the A12 in The Hague. © DR



Reports of the fake actions were spread on social media through the profiles of two men from St. Petersburg whom Danish public broadcaster DR managed to identify. The same men spread disinformation about a series of large demonstrations against arms aid to Ukraine in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain. “An overview of the men’s messages shows that the people in the photos are holding signs with identical messages, written in exactly the same way and with the same spelling mistakes.”

According to Le Monde, the leaked report from the intelligence services said that the photos are a “huge success”, but messages that the newspaper has seen on social media have received little or no likes. Both DR and Le Monde have contacted some of the men who took part in the mock demonstrations, but they declined to comment.

Text continues below the photo.

The same demonstrator who showed up in The Hague also appeared in Brussels three days later. © DR



New demonstration

Extinction Rebellion plans to demonstrate again on the A12 on Saturday 28 May. Is the action group more alert to possible pro-Russian ‘hijackers’? “They are not part of the blockade. People can stand anywhere. Can we do something about this? I do not think so. It is basically a public space. But it is clear that we are not happy about this.”

As an observer, Amnesty International ‘does not want to get ahead of things’. “We are supposed to be there again on May 28,” says a spokesperson. “And then we pay attention to the right to demonstrate. We think that’s important, because that’s what we’re here for. How do we see this for May 28? We will have to look at that on the spot that day.”

Amnesty International observers during the blockade of the A12. © Frank Jansen





