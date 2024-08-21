The number of bodies recovered on Wednesday from inside the luxury yacht that sank on Monday in Sicily (south) has risen to four, while the search for others continues two missing inside the sunken ship, emergency services sources confirmed to EFE.

Two bodies were initially recovered from inside, one of them a “corpulent” man, and two others were extracted shortly afterwards.

The four bodies They have been transferred to the port of Porticello on fire brigade and Coast Guard boats and are now being identified.

Sources also say that a fifth victim has already been located inside the sunken sailboat.

Divers searching for six missing from shipwreck off Sicily Photo:Fire Watch / EFE

The ‘Bayesian’ sailboat sank on Monday night off the coast of the town of Porticello in the midst of a strong storm, when There were 22 people insidetwelve passengers and ten crew members.

Of these, fifteen managed to save their lives.

The provisional toll is five fatalities.after the body of chef Ricardo Tomas, a Canadian born on the island of Antigua, was found.

The six missing are the British tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, Morgan Stanley International ChairmanJonathan Bloomer, with his wife, and Lynch’s attorney, Chris Morvillo, and his wife Neda.

However, authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the recovered victims.

British tycoon Mike Lynch. Photo:Reuters

Recovery work is being complicated by the depth at which the yacht is located, 50 metres, and the position in which it was left after it sank.

The divers of the Italian fire brigade managed to open an access route yesterday but they are proceeding slowly because they only have a range of twelve minutes on each diveas explained by those responsible for the device.

Search for missing persons from the shipwreck of a sailboat in Sicily. Photo:Fire Watch / EFE

Meanwhile, the Termini-Imerese Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to clarify the disaster and today questioned the captain of the sailboat, James Catfield, a 51-year-old New Zealander and one of the survivors, for more than two hours in a hotel in the area.

