Yesterday afternoon Television host Daniel Bisogno was dischargedwho He was hospitalized for a month in Mexico City due to a severe lung infection.. The news was announced through the social networks of the TV Azteca program “Ventaneando”, which is led by entertainment journalist Pati Chapoy, “she will continue recovering in her house where she is already.” It is worth remembering that “El Muñeco” remained in intensive care and was intubated for several dayssince after undergoing a very serious surgery, he did not have the strength to breathe on his own.

Now, The first images of Daniel Bisogno, host of “Ventaneando”, have been released after leaving the hospital. These images were distributed by Kadri Paparazzipointing out that “The Doll” is very weak. Upon being discharged, the television host also Alex Bisogno (who is part of the program “Al Extremo” on TV Azteca), he took his brother home. Pati Chapoy also went to the hospital, accompanied by her husband Álvaro Dávila.

“Upon arrival at their home, they were waiting for around 10 minutes to be able to get off 'El Muñe', and that's how between his brother Alex and ex-wife Cristina, they used a scarf to put it around the driver's waist so they could help him. to get up, since Daniel is very weak and it is not possible for him to walk on his own,” he reported. Kadri Paparazzi. “It should be noted that both Pati Chapoy and Alex, They have told the public that Daniel Bisogno was going to be recovered by this time to return to work, but with these images we can deduce that the reality is different and that 'El Muñe' continues to have a bad time“.

The lens of Kadri Paparazzi also captured Daniel Bisogno in a wheelchair upon leaving the hospitalHowever, “these images are quite strong and out of respect for his family, we have decided to omit them.”

Likewise, one of the hosts of the aforementioned media outlet pointed out that Daniel Bisogno supposedly left the hospital of his own free will“Today they are going to discharge him, in that Patricia Chapoy was right, but he is not discharged with good health, he is not discharged so that he can continue his recovery and be calmer, he is discharged for his will, because he is sick and tired of being there, because it is bad to be there, he is tired, he is already fed up of being there.

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities