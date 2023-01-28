The images show the violent arrest of a 29-year-old black man in the American city of Memphis. Tire Nichols was arrested on January 7 and severely beaten by five officers. He died of his injuries three days later.

Shocking images

Nichols is on his way home when he is pulled over for reckless driving. He flees on foot. on shocking images can be seen how he is overtaken by the agents and is mistreated. The five black officers were fired last week and are charged with manslaughter.

The footage from the bodycams that the officers wore during the arrest shows Nichols being kicked in the head while lying on the ground. Then one officer hits him several times with a baton, while other officers hold him down. He calls repeatedly for his mother. According to family lawyers, the assault took place about a hundred meters from his mother’s house.

Bridge blocked

Protesters have gathered in Memphis. Dozens of people have blocked a bridge, blocking traffic on both sides of the bridge. Earlier in the day, entrepreneurs in the city had already boarded up their shops as a precaution. Nichols’ family has already seen the footage early this week and has called for peaceful protest.

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Nichols’ family on Friday and praised their “courage and strength”.

In recent years, there have been major protests after black Americans were killed in violent arrests. Although the five officers in the Nichols case are black, it is seen by some as evidence that the police are using excessive force against black people.