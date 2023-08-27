with videoImages have surfaced on social media of Belgian politician Theo Francken (45) who, in an apparently drunken state, pees in a planter on the street in Brussels. “I don’t want to justify it, but I’m just a human being.”



Aug 26, 2023

In a response, the Member of Parliament of the New Flemish Alliance (N-VA) clarifies that these are images that were made a year ago: “After a difficult and stressful period, an evening with too much alcohol and stupid behavior.” Francken did not realize at the time that he was being filmed. ,,Embarrassing. I don’t want to justify it, but in the end I’m just a human being.”

The images were made by bystanders in the center of Brussels. It is currently unclear who distributed the video images – which are going viral on social media.

The Brussels police were not yet aware of the images. She’s going to look into the case now. For urinating in public, Francken risks a fine, which in Brussels is a maximum of 350 euros. The politician may escape the dance as the city has a six-month period to process files and impose a fine on the offender. The images date from a long time ago See also Boeing aircraft deliveries and orders jump in 2022 - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

This is the second incident this week in which a Belgian politician is embarrassed. For example, earlier this week three friends of Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne urinated against a police van after his birthday party. “The minister did not see the incident and was not a witness to it,” the public prosecutor’s office and the police responded.

