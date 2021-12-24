Hocein Zouhri, the contractor who has filed a report against Ajax footballer Zakaria Labyad, among others, does not receive all camera images of the incident through summary proceedings. The judge believes the defense of the security company that there are no (more) images. The contractor now has to rely on one minute of film that his legal adviser Karim Aachboun already owns.











This month, the contractor tried to obtain the images of an assault incident at Labyad’s home through summary proceedings. Those images were made by cameras from Labyad, but had already been assigned to the contractor via the court. The court ordered Labyad to issue it. However, the security company that should have the footage says there are no images or that they have not been preserved. The contractor did not believe that, hence the move to the summary proceedings judge. However, he decided the day before yesterday: if those images are not there, I cannot assign them to be handed over.

The incident dates back to July 2020, but the case was in the news at the end of October this year when it turned out that there was a report against the Ajax footballer and some family members who allegedly beat and threatened the contractor after a disagreement about an unpaid bill. . Zouhri had carried out work on Labyad’s villa, but the Ajax player was said to have been dissatisfied with it.

That got out of hand during a confrontation at Labyad’s house. The contractor had gone to seek redress when he could no longer reach the football player. Zouhri would even have been threatened with a firearm and that too would have been captured on video. By the way, Labyad has also filed a report: for trespassing and threats.

leaning against car

It remains to be seen whether the Public Prosecution Service will prosecute in both cases. The contractor has pinned his hopes on a one-minute film of the security images that his legal adviser had previously obtained. Those are images made with a phone, of the screen. The images are therefore not sharp, but you can see that a man, leaning against a car, is surrounded by several men and receives a few blows. Labyad also seems to come into the picture, but it is not quite clear what he is doing.

According to Zouhri’s legal adviser Karim Aachboun, the investigation is still in full swing: “According to the latest reports, all interrogations have now been held. The client therefore looks forward to the prosecution decision with confidence.”

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: