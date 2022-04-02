Here each crazy with his theme.

On the one hand, Maroon 5 was the great guest at the celebrations for the tenth anniversary of the festival Tecate Pa’l Norte and from eight other stages a parade of 67 bands were enjoyed by the thousands of attendees.

The largest massive in the north of the country seemed to become a kind of “musical asylum” due to the variety of genres that “collided” in the corners of the Park, from rock, pop, urban, banda, norteño, ska and lying corridos .

Regardless of the intense sun, thousands of young people arrived yesterday from 2:00 p.m. on the first day of the musical festival.

With the pandemic at its lowest levels, many enjoyed this experience without wearing a mask after the state Health Department announced that it was not mandatory to wear it in open spaces.

To enjoy their favorite groups and artists, the race had to travel long distances.

The odyssey finding the shows was like walking through a maze, because the Tecate Light and the surprise stages were installed in the “es” area.

While in Parque Acero the Tecate Original stage was lit, Fusión Telcel was on one side of Plaza Sésamo and in front of the Citibanamex Auditorium the public had the option of the Acoustic stage.

It was at 9:50 p.m. that Adam Levine dazzled thousands of viewers to enjoy his proposal.

For their scheduled one hour and 15 minute show, the American pop rock band got everyone dancing to their infectious “Moves Like Jagger”.

For this performance, they only chose hits and the public appreciated that.

Maroon 5 sang “This Love”, “Stereo Hearts”, “One More Night” and “Animals”.

“How’s Monterrey?” Adam yelled.

The Libertines also joined this massive party with their British rock.

“Good night”, greeted in Spanish Pete Doherty, vocalist, who included in his repertoire “What Katie Did”, “You’re My Waterloo” and “Can’t Stand Me Now”.

From the Acoustic stage, the former Caifán, Sabo Romo, flaunted Rock in your Symphonic Language.

An artillery of successes gave direct to the nostalgia of the connoisseur audience of rock in Spanish.

Among his guests, Sabo enjoyed introducing María Barracuda and Cecilia Toussaint.

María appeared first to have fun with the song “Ni Tú Ni Nadie” by Alaska and Dinarama.

Minutes later, Toussaint appeared to sing “Bolero Falaz” with María, a song by Aterciopelados.

“You really don’t see much of a mother. What a chingón!” The former Caifán shouted.

A rhythmic sunset brought the Argentine band Caligaris and with palms up and jumping the public applauded them.

On stage they celebrated the birthday of Juan Carlos Taleb, vocalist of the band, who thanked the people for their affection and took a bite of a cake. And they also made a toast.

“What a joy that the universe has allowed me to share this afternoon with you… Thank you Monterey for that eternal love!” said Juan.

With hits like “Náufrago”, Siddhartha, for his part, set the Tecate Light stage after 5:00 p.m.

“What an honor to get back together because now we are free again, together again, without a mask on our faces. And we have to celebrate life,” said the singer after singing the song “Brújula”.

For her part, actress and singer Sandra Echeverría brightened up the atmosphere with hits like “Si una vez”, by Selena; and “Fuerte No Soy”, by the group Intocable.

The artistic catalog of the first day of festival activities included: Andrés Calamaro, Camilo Séptimo, Vetusta Morla, Papa Roach, Porter, Los Mier, Los Cadetes de Linares, La Garfield, C. Tangana and many more guests.

What surprises! The first to leave the audience speechless were Moderatto and Danna Paola, who came together to sing their new single “Just Stay Silent”, RBD’s hit.

It was striking that Bryan Amadeus used a white wedding dress for this presentation, while Danna opted for a tuxedo, but modern, top and bow.

The second surprise of the night was Edén Muñoz, the former lead singer of Caliber 50, who did a duet with Beto with the song “Cuidando el Territorio”.