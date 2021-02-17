This rash does not endanger inhabited villages near the volcano, said an official from the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV).

A spectacular awakening. The Sicilian volcano Etna, very close to the port city of Catania, in Italy, experienced a new eruption on Tuesday February 16. It caused a rain of small volcanic stones and ash on this city whose airport was closed. The subsidence of part of the south-eastern crater of the famous volcano caused an overflow and a slide of lava along the western wall, which however does not put at risk the inhabited villages near the volcano, said an official of the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) at the Agi agency.

Some pictures of the Etna volcano which erupted last night #Etna pic.twitter.com/jucz5yY9Zh – Nature Exploration (@naturesio) February 16, 2021

#WeatherWorld : Spectacular eruption of#Etna tonight. Volcanic ash falls on the city of #Catane. Air traffic is completely interrupted. For #recall, it is one of the most active volcano in the world. https://t.co/NoRJsodDC9 pic.twitter.com/x7sYqF2990 – Météo Côte d’Azur ☀️ (@MeteoCotedAzur) February 16, 2021

“We have seen worse”, commented Stefano Branca, director of Ingv in Catania, judging that the event started in the late afternoon “was not at all worrying”. The firefighters reported in the early evening on their account Twitter that they nevertheless monitored the development of the situation in three small towns at the foot of the volcano, Linguaglossa, Fornazzo and Milo. Images of the eruption in the late afternoon showed an impressive pink plume of ash above the snow-capped summit of the volcano. At nightfall, this cloud had largely dissipated, but Etna was still the scene of many incandescent lava flows.