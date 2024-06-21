We are still far from a trailer or teaser, however, in addition to having the new Superman in character, we can also appreciate what will be a very important setting for the film and it is nothing more and nothing less than Diario el Planeta.

For those who don’t know about comics, TV series or cartoons of DC characters, Diario el Planeta is the place where Clark Kent, which is the alias of superman.

In this iconic place are the closest friends of the last son of Krypton: Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen. It is through this diary that we find out about all the times the Man of Steel helps people. Now, we don’t know exactly if this will be a regular place in the new film that James Gunn will direct, however, we can already confirm that it is there.

Let’s not lose sight of the decoration of the building that will serve as the setting for the film and how well it recreates one of the most iconic places within the DC comics universe. Surely in the next few days we will have scenes with David Corenswet entering the place with Rachel Brosnahan.

Superman: Legacy, when is it released?

Superman: Legacy will be released in theaters around the world on July 11, 2025. This is the date confirmed by Warner Bros. Pictures and there is the possibility of some kind of change, however, if the plans go ahead as well as filming, then we would have the film on time.

The cast so far includes David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, María Gabriela de Faría, Sara Sampaio, Skyler Gisondo, Nicholas Hoult, Terence Rosemore, Wendell Pierce, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, Beck Bennett, Mikaela Hoover, and Christopher McDonald.

The direction and script are by James Gunn, the production is by Peter Safran, the cinematography is by Henry Braham, editing by Jason Ballantine and the music by John Murphy.

Are you excited about the first location of Superman: Legacy?