Over the past four days, Russian troops have become less active in the Vuhledar direction. This was reported by the head of the Joint Press Center of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Tavrian Directorate, Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, quoted by Ukrinform. “The enemy was less active for four days in a row. In the last day they managed to carry out only 15 assault actions. Compared with the monthly data, there were up to 60 assaults per day. Perhaps, this is due to the conditions weather conditions which now prevent them from actively using the equipment. In addition, there are many reports from our intelligence officers” that “there are very frequent refusals to participate in hostilities” among the Russians, Dmytrashkivskyi said. The official said that a new Russian military unit has arrived at the front line in the Donetsk direction, namely the 136th brigade that was created for the Chechen wars. In the images circulating on social networks, the Russians appear in desperate conditions in the trenches right at Vuhledar.

