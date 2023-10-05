Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/10/2023 – 21:29

In a preliminary report on images sent by Italian authorities to investigate acts of hostility against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), at Fiumicino International Airport, in Rome, the Federal Police (PF) said that the recordings appear to be confirm a slap with the back of the hand on the minister’s son.

The attack allegedly came from Roberto Mantovani, who was accompanied by his wife Andrea Munarão. Mantovani and his family are being investigated for alleged insults and physical aggression against Moraes and his family. The investigation was opened at the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), after being provoked by Moraes himself.

The PF document says that “images from Rome International Airport allow us to conclude that Roberto Mantovani Filho and Andreia Munarão provoked, gave cause and, possibly, due to their body expressions shown in the images, may have offended, insulted or even slandered Minister Alexandre de Moraes and his son Alexandre Barci de Moraes”, wrote PF agent Clésio Leão de Carvalho.

“Subsequently, the brief discussion between the two, visibly motivated by the actions of Andreia Munarão, which provoked an apparent verbalization on the part of Barci, Roberto Mantovani raised his right hand and hit the face (or glasses) of Alexandre Barci de Moraes, displacing or making the minister’s son’s accessory come out of his face”, adds the text.

Rapporteur of the case at the STF, STF minister Dias Toffoli overturned the secrecy of the investigations this Wednesday (4). However, he kept the images secret, releasing only the process documents that analyze the recordings. The case files also include testimonies from those involved, who deny the attacks.

In his version, Moraes says he was harassed by Brazilians who recognized him at Fiumicino Airport, in Rome, on June 14, when he returned to Brazil. According to the minister, the group of Brazilians offended him and physically attacked his son, who, according to the minister, was slapped in the face.

In the two days after the episode, the Federal Police (PF) identified three people involved in the fight. Afterwards, federal agents carried out search and seizure warrants at the suspects’ home, the couple Roberto Mantovani Filho and his wife, Andrea Munarão, and their son-in-law, Alex Zanatta.