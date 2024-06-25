It looks like there might be a plan to remake of Jet Set Radio currently in development, with images and videos of this alleged title which have leaked online in recent hours, as reported by various leakers, raising the hopes of many fans.

In fact, we know that the series is among those taken into consideration by Sega for a general relaunch of its historical franchises, but what was announced so far on Jet Set Radio was a sort of rebootthat is, a different title structured as a new chapter, although some creators of the original also contribute to the work.

What has emerged in these hours should therefore be something else, because it has the appearance of a real remake, which takes up situations and settings from the original but staged with a decidedly more modern technique.