It looks like there might be a plan to remake of Jet Set Radio currently in development, with images and videos of this alleged title which have leaked online in recent hours, as reported by various leakers, raising the hopes of many fans.
In fact, we know that the series is among those taken into consideration by Sega for a general relaunch of its historical franchises, but what was announced so far on Jet Set Radio was a sort of rebootthat is, a different title structured as a new chapter, although some creators of the original also contribute to the work.
What has emerged in these hours should therefore be something else, because it has the appearance of a real remake, which takes up situations and settings from the original but staged with a decidedly more modern technique.
The materials leaked online
In particular, four images of this alleged remake of Jet Set Radio have emerged online, which also seems to look good, considering that it should still be in absolutely preliminary conditions.
The situations staged are typical of the original, that is, an action game on skates in which we find ourselves exploring a futuristic city where the police and “cleanliness” reign supreme, while a handful of rebels try to subvert the system starting from skating to graffiti.
At this point we are waiting to understand what it is and above all if it is actually an official project in development by Sega or some sort of amateur product, but the level of quality shown seems to be truly remarkable, representing a truly convincing re-proposal of the original game.
