January 20, 2022
Images: a car almost ran over Egan Bernal

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2022
in Sports
Grand Prix

The Colombian Egan Bernal.

The Colombian Egan Bernal.

The group was training on the roads of Cundinamarca.

Egan Bernal lead a team group Ineos, who is doing his training these days prior to the start of the 2022 season.

Alongside Brandon Rivera, Ríchard Carapaz, Omar Fraile, Carlos Rodríguez and Costa Rican Andrey Amador, Bernal and his friends have trained on various routes in the department.

And in one of those practices, according to the video, it is seen that a driver of a car, by passing another on a curve, endangered the physical integrity of the cyclists.

The issue did not go to great lengths, but the image shows the recklessness of the person in charge of driving the car.

