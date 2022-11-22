In the photo, which Prince Saud bin Salman posted on his Instagram account, the Saudi crown prince celebrates his country’s victory, while embracing one of his companions.

And on his Twitter account, Prince Saud bin Salman tweeted, congratulating: “Congratulations to my Lord, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. Congratulations to His Highness, the Crown Prince, may God protect them. Congratulations to the homeland.”

On Tuesday, the Saudi national team blew up one of the biggest surprises in the history of the World Cup finals, with its historic victory over Argentina and its superstar Lionel Messi 2-1 on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium in the third group competitions of the World Cup.