The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the primary landing site for the “Hakuto R” spacecraft carrying explorer Rashid.

The center stated that the site that the explorer will land on today, Tuesday, at eight o’clock in the evening, UAE time, is the “Atlas” crater in the northeast of the moon.

The center confirmed that the site fits the scientific objectives of the mission, and it was chosen as part of cooperation between the center and the Center for Studies of Rock Geology and Geochemistry, France.