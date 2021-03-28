A.Last Monday, Formula 1 proudly announced a new partnership; no deal with an oil company, a luxury brand. Global Citizen, loosely translated as “world citizen”, will in future at least take part in the world tour in mind. The non-governmental organization is known for its attempt to give a helping hand to justice, to protect the environment, to make the world a better place. It wants to benefit from the global Formula 1 platform, the racing circuit from the transfer of ideas. For many decades he did not seem so humane. Formula 1 lived from its image of indulging in luxury as an elitist and aloof circle, to indulge in life to the fullest, as if the last day had come. For some pilots it was like that.

This story is losing its fascination. Anyone who flies from continent to continent, consumes around 45 liters per hundred kilometers with their racing car, mainly uses women in catering, collects millions of euros in rogue states and is consistently white, is being questioned more and more. From the Greta generation, from their parents, from politicians, from companies. So from future customers, well-off medium-sized businesses, from decision-makers – and sponsors. The zeitgeist of Formula 1 is still blowing in the face like a slight headwind. But the storm warning seems to have arrived.