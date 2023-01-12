Erika López Prater, an adjunct professor at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota, said she was aware that many Muslims have deeply held religious beliefs that prohibit depictions of the Prophet Muhammad. So she took extra precautions last semester before showing a 14th-century painting of Islam’s founding prophet to a global art history class.

In the curriculum, he warned that images of holy figures, including the Prophet Muhammad, would be shown. She asked students to contact her with any concerns and said no one did.

In class, he told the students that the painting would go on display in a few minutes, in case anyone wanted to leave the room.

Then López Prater showed the image — and lost his job.

Officials at Hamline, a private university with 1,800 students, tried to put out what they feared would become a rampant fire. Instead, they ended up creating a national controversy, pitting advocates of academic freedom and free speech against Muslims who believe that displaying the image of the Prophet Muhammad is always sacrilege.

A senior in the class complained to the administration. Other Muslim students, who were not in the course, supported the complaint, calling the class an attack on their religion. They demanded that managers take action.

The university told López Prater that his services were no longer required. In emails to students and teachers, officials said the incident was clearly Islamophobic. Fayneese S. Miller, Hamline’s president, added her signature to an email that said respect for Muslim students “should have superseded academic freedom.” In an open forum, a Muslim guest speaker compared showing the image to teaching that Hitler was good.

Free speech supporters started their own campaign. An Islamic art historian wrote an essay defending López Prater and started a petition demanding that the university board investigate the matter. She collected more than 2,800 signatures. Free speech groups issued blistering criticism. And Muslims themselves debated whether the action was Islamophobic.

All the directors of the university refused to be interviewed.

In a December interview with the school newspaper, the student who complained to the administration, Aram Wedatalla, described being shocked by the image.

“I thought, ‘this can’t be real,’” said Wedatalla, who described herself as Sudanese in a public forum. “As a Muslim and a black woman, I don’t feel like I belong, and I don’t think she’ll ever belong in a community where I’m not valued as a member.”

The painting shown in Lopez Prater’s class is from one of the world’s first illustrated Islamic histories, “A Compendium of Chronicles,” written during the 14th century by Rashid-al-Din (1247-1318).

Christiane Gruber, a professor of Islamic art at the University of Michigan who wrote the essay defending López Prater, said studying Islamic art without this image “would be like not teaching Michelangelo’s David.”

Graham Bowley and Mable Chan contributed reporting.

By: VIMAL PATEL