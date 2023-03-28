There is currently a lot of information coming out related to JOKER: Folie à Deuxa sequel film that once again returns to the role of such a unique villain from the comics of Batman. Specifically, what has been shown are images of the set, where it appears Lady Gaga as harley quinnand now, a new photo reveals one more villain.

This photograph confirms the existence of the district attorney of Gothama character known as harvey dent, who apparently on the posters is not very loved by the inhabitants of the city. In fact, you can also appreciate some users who are in favor of jokerpainting his face similar to how he did Arthur fleck.

Here the image:

At the moment the sequel does not have such a clear synopsis, but it is evident that in some way joker he is going to escape from the psychiatric hospital of arkham, the same one in which he was seen at the end of the first tape. In addition, you will have the help of Harley Quinnwho for now is unknown if she is the psychologist of Arthur or one more prisoner of the place.

Remember that the film opens on October 4, 2024.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: With this we could almost confirm that Two-Face is coming into the equation, although the question would be if it will be a rival for Joker or if they are somehow going to join forces. At the moment the plot of the film is a mystery.