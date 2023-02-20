Australia.- Australia It is known for being the territory where some of the deadliest animals in the world. From poisonous snakes and powerful reptiles.

Although statistically these animals do not produce a high number of deaths, this fear that has been created towards tourists, has a justified warning, since an image that went viral on social networks shows as danger lurks from the dried mud.

The image that went viral was captured in the region of queensland, Australia and corresponds to a huge crocodile that, despite the fact that the levels of a body of water have decreased, remains camouflaged with the texture formed by cracked mud when it loses its moisture.

The image shows the silhouette of the huge reptile that remains motionless waiting for its prey, to open its jaws and eat what is in front of it in one bite.

The image was shared by the user of Facebook, Gary Vandertak who had the objective of showing how the danger is hidden and can be deadly for those who do not pay attention to details in Australia.

According to studies carried out by National Gographic, the bite of a saltwater crocodile can be up to 3,700 pounds per square centimeter, which is considered one of the most powerful in the animal kingdom.

As the one who is considered the king of the jungle, adult lions can exert a pressure of 1000 pounds per square centimeter, enough force to crush the bones of any human limb.