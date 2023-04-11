The launch is approaching chapter 92 from the manga of Dragon Ball Super, and the first image of this new episode has already been released. This chapter, which will be officially launched on April 20, will continue with the story of the superhero arcwhich has already reached the same events that were seen in the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

In the previous chapter, number 91, the first scenes that appeared in the film were shown and ended with range 1 appearing before Piccolo. Therefore, the next chapter will show the battle between these two rivals, and this is what can be seen in the first image of the episode, which is shown below:

Unfortunately, the image does not present anything new and the plot arc remains the same as we saw in the 2022 movie. The fight between range 1 and Piccolo It was exciting in the animated movie, but at this point in the franchise’s history it lacks the same excitement and many fans have expressed their discontent on social media.

The main problem is that we all already know what is going to happen. Chapter 91 of the manga was practically an exact copy of the movie, and if the entire arc continues like this, the most loyal fans are likely to be disappointed.