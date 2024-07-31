Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Image Nation Abu Dhabi has announced that its film Late Night With the Devil, produced in collaboration with Spooky Pictures, will be released tomorrow (Thursday) in cinemas in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Starring Suicide Squad and Oppenheimer co-star David Dastmalchian, the film was written and directed by Australians Cameron and Colin Cairns. Set in 1977, it tells the story of a late-night talk show host whose live television broadcast goes wrong, unleashing evil into living rooms across America. The film received widespread acclaim from top critics around the world, earning a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing $14 million at the worldwide box office.

“The global audience response to the narrative style of ‘Light Night with the Devil’ has been phenomenal, and we are thrilled that audiences will now be able to enjoy this iconic film in the region,” said Ben Ross, Acting CEO of Image Nation Abu Dhabi. “Our ongoing partnership with Spooky Pictures has been a tremendous success, having produced a series of critically acclaimed projects such as ‘Light Night with the Devil’ and ‘Watcher’. This is a testament to the strength of our creative collaboration, and we are developing some new productions under this partnership soon.”

“Projects produced in collaboration with Spooky Pictures provide training opportunities for local filmmakers to participate in international productions, further strengthening Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s role in enabling the development of the regional film industry. Trainees who worked on Light Night with the Devil and Watcher have successfully secured full-time positions within Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s development teams, and some have also secured paid internships on other local productions,” he added.

Light Night with the Devil premiered at South by Southwest and has been a hit with audiences at several prestigious film festivals, including Montreal’s Fantasia Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Korea’s Bevan Festival, Sitges Film Festival, London Film Festival, and Toronto After Dark. The film has won numerous awards, including Best Screenplay at Sitges Film Festival, Best Feature Film, and Best Leading Actor for Dastmalchian at Toronto After Dark.