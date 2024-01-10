Until now, the video game Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice It is not predicted as one of the most anticipated of the year, that is due to the series of disappointments that have been shown both in the concept of the story and the game mechanics that seem like a game as a service. And with the previews released, it seems that the creation of Rocksteady It is not aimed at having reviews with numbers that even exceed the rating of 70.

But that is not all the negative things about the game, since a specific image has been shared, which suggests that the game is going to cause laziness among users around the world, that is precisely its HUD, that is , the screen elements that appear to give us certain types of information about the game. This is to prevent the user from having the feeling of being interrupted in their game, but with so many elements like what is shown here, even people will prefer to pause the title.

Here you can see it:

This capture has moved quite a bit in the forums. reddit, where users assure that if they play that they will probably get dizzy because of so many elements that are presented, and of course, you cannot have any idea of ​​​​moving the character through all the indicated points. Hinting that many have canceled their pre-sales, as they expected a style game batman arkham in which the priority was to independently manage each of the members of this squad of villains.

Comparisons have even been made regarding the HUD with other games of the same style, and they saw that Destiny 2 is much friendlier in that aspect, with basic information for the player that does not take up space on the screen, is clear and with not very small but not so invasive. Added to this is the choice of activating the chat with your companions or removing it to switch to voice chat so that you can clearly see what is happening in the video game.

Remember that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League the is launched February 2.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: I definitely don't think it's going to be a worthwhile game, this is due to specialized criticism and now the disappointed fans of the product. Of course, it is possible that we have it on the list of the worst of 2024, and it only arrives in the second month of the year.