“During an election campaign, it is often challenging to find images that show more than the well-calculated production. Fortunately, during the visit of Prime Ministers Markus Söder and Boris Rhein to the Glaabsbräu brewery in Seligenstadt, a trigger was enough at the right moment.” – Lucas Bäuml



Protest rally against deforestation in the Fechenheim Forest, taken on January 18, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main.

:



Image: Saskia Stöhr



“At this protest rally against the clearing of the Fechenheim forest, there was a large demonstration in which several action alliances took part against the eviction and against the upcoming forest clearing for the expansion of the A66. What was particularly noticeable was the enormous police presence, which even exceeded the number of demonstrators.” – Saskia Stöhr



Portrait of Klaus and Nadine Steinitz, taken on January 20, 2023 in Berlin.

:



Image: Sophie Kirchner



“As a young girl, Nadine Steinitz and her parents were among the first to move into one of the intelligentsia settlements in the former East Berlin. She and her husband, Klaus Steinitz, still live there today. I deal a lot with the GDR in my freelance work, so I found the commission particularly special this year.” – Sophie Kirchner



At the funeral of 23-year-old Mark Shindel, who was murdered by Hamas at the NOVA music festival, at the Menuhat Olam cemetery in Netanya, Israel, on October 13, 2023. Mark's mother Julia Shindel and brother Guy hug the younger brother Ben during the funeral. Mark's father Igor is seen left holding a shovel as he buries his son.

:



Image: Omer Messinger



“Grief in Israel takes place in the community; it is rarely a private matter. Usually, funerals of civilians who died in terrorist attacks are considered a national concern and therefore take place with great public sympathy and media attention. This was not the case after the events of October 7, when thousands were murdered in one day. This meant that many funerals went unreported and were lost in the mass of events.

I decided to take photos at Mark's funeral after a Facebook post called for people to attend the funeral. Since part of his family does not live in Israel, it was feared that no one would come. But hundreds of people came instead. Mark was one of 364 people murdered by Hamas terrorists at the NOVA music festival near Kibbutz Re'im, which was also the target of the October 7 attacks on Israel. Mark was killed shortly before starting his bachelor's degree at Be'er Sheva University. The university's president awarded him an honorary degree postmortem.

I chose this photo because I was the only journalist on site. The images were ultimately not published, but I was lucky enough to be able to present them to his family as documentation.” – Omer Messinger



Dogs also enjoy the FAZ issue from March 2, 2023: It discussed the exhibition about the work of photographer William Eggleston in Berlin.

:



Image: Jens Gyarmaty



“A homage to the printed image, to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the work of the photo editors and the photographers. A special edition with a photograph by photographer William Eggleston on the occasion of a retrospective at CO Berlin in February this year. Where image and text come together in our analog reality.” – Jens Gyarmaty



Tournament at the summer festival of the Handicap Kickers Hannover eV Recorded on July 1, 2023 on the SC Hemmingen-Westerfeld course near Hanover.

:



Image: Franziska Gilli



“Over 150 children and young people with and without disabilities train at Handicap Kickers Hannover eV; How different they all are is neither an issue nor a problem.” – Franziska Gilli



Margaret Tyler, big fan of the British royal family and collector of all things royal, taken on May 4th in London.

:



Image: Frank Röth



“Margaret Tyler collects everything that the British royal family 'gives away'. Every corner of their house in Wembley serves as the strangest museum I've ever visited. And in the middle of it all, this warm-hearted, humorous woman in British colors. Right at the beginning of our journey to Charles’s coronation, things couldn’t get any better.” – Frank Röth



An apple tree of the Korbiniansapfel variety in an orchard in Kranzberg, near Freising. Taken on May 13, 2023.

:



Image: Maria Irl



“Dachau concentration camp, between 1941 and 1945: Presumably between two barracks, the imprisoned pastor and pomologist Korbinian Aigner secretly grows four apple varieties, which he calls KZ 1 to KZ 4. The third variety is still around today; it has been called 'Corbiniansapfel' since 1986. Here is one in the orchard of the Hörger family from Kranzberg. I photographed him on a thunderstorm night.” – Maria Irl



Demonstrators of the banned Pro Palestine demonstration wave Palestine flags at Goetheplatz. Recorded on October 14, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main.

:



Image: Aaron Leithäuser



“The photo was taken at the banned pro-Palestine demonstration on October 14th. was created in Frankfurt on Goetheplatz. For me it is an emotional and polarizing photo at emotional and polarizing times.” – Aaron Leithauser



Uschi Glas looks at the “mushroom head” made of paper that you can make yourself from a past issue of Bravo. Taken on September 5, 2023.

:



Image: Anton Vester



“At the beginning of November I photographed Uschi Glas as part of the 'Bravo Starschnitte' exhibition in the Opelvillen Rüsselsheim. In the picture, Uschi Glas puts herself in the spotlight with the hairstyle sculpture, which is based on her haircut, and poses for a photographer. A woman who appears extremely professional, acts with ease and knows how to present herself skillfully.” – Anton Vester



Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament visiting the FAZ, taken on May 24, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main.

:



Image: Michael Hinz



“I chose the image because I like moments that are somewhere in between. Between an official greeting and a political background conversation, you get a brief impression of the person behind the public figure. In a time of perfect performances by politicians, these moments are becoming increasingly rare. As a photographer, being present almost invisibly in such situations is one of the most beautiful aspects of my job.” – Michael Hinz



Two market visitors from Germany wait for their lunch in the “Dicker Mann” restaurant at the Hohenwutzen Poland Market, taken on February 6, 2023. A shuttle bus runs three times a day from Berlin-Marzahn for shopping across the Oder to Hohenwutzen on the German-Polish border.

:



Image: Rosa Burczyk



“I chose this photo because the image shows a beautiful, quiet moment in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the market and can perhaps represent contemplation in uncertain times. The picture was taken on my first big assignment, a series of reports along the Oder with the editor Othmara Glas.” – Rosa Burczyk