“During an election campaign, it is often challenging to find images that show more than the well-calculated production. Fortunately, during the visit of Prime Ministers Markus Söder and Boris Rhein to the Glaabsbräu brewery in Seligenstadt, a trigger was enough at the right moment.” – Lucas Bäuml
“At this protest rally against the clearing of the Fechenheim forest, there was a large demonstration in which several action alliances took part against the eviction and against the upcoming forest clearing for the expansion of the A66. What was particularly noticeable was the enormous police presence, which even exceeded the number of demonstrators.” – Saskia Stöhr
“As a young girl, Nadine Steinitz and her parents were among the first to move into one of the intelligentsia settlements in the former East Berlin. She and her husband, Klaus Steinitz, still live there today. I deal a lot with the GDR in my freelance work, so I found the commission particularly special this year.” – Sophie Kirchner
“Grief in Israel takes place in the community; it is rarely a private matter. Usually, funerals of civilians who died in terrorist attacks are considered a national concern and therefore take place with great public sympathy and media attention. This was not the case after the events of October 7, when thousands were murdered in one day. This meant that many funerals went unreported and were lost in the mass of events.
I decided to take photos at Mark's funeral after a Facebook post called for people to attend the funeral. Since part of his family does not live in Israel, it was feared that no one would come. But hundreds of people came instead. Mark was one of 364 people murdered by Hamas terrorists at the NOVA music festival near Kibbutz Re'im, which was also the target of the October 7 attacks on Israel. Mark was killed shortly before starting his bachelor's degree at Be'er Sheva University. The university's president awarded him an honorary degree postmortem.
I chose this photo because I was the only journalist on site. The images were ultimately not published, but I was lucky enough to be able to present them to his family as documentation.” – Omer Messinger
“A homage to the printed image, to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the work of the photo editors and the photographers. A special edition with a photograph by photographer William Eggleston on the occasion of a retrospective at CO Berlin in February this year. Where image and text come together in our analog reality.” – Jens Gyarmaty
“Over 150 children and young people with and without disabilities train at Handicap Kickers Hannover eV; How different they all are is neither an issue nor a problem.” – Franziska Gilli
“Margaret Tyler collects everything that the British royal family 'gives away'. Every corner of their house in Wembley serves as the strangest museum I've ever visited. And in the middle of it all, this warm-hearted, humorous woman in British colors. Right at the beginning of our journey to Charles’s coronation, things couldn’t get any better.” – Frank Röth
“Dachau concentration camp, between 1941 and 1945: Presumably between two barracks, the imprisoned pastor and pomologist Korbinian Aigner secretly grows four apple varieties, which he calls KZ 1 to KZ 4. The third variety is still around today; it has been called 'Corbiniansapfel' since 1986. Here is one in the orchard of the Hörger family from Kranzberg. I photographed him on a thunderstorm night.” – Maria Irl
“The photo was taken at the banned pro-Palestine demonstration on October 14th. was created in Frankfurt on Goetheplatz. For me it is an emotional and polarizing photo at emotional and polarizing times.” – Aaron Leithauser
“At the beginning of November I photographed Uschi Glas as part of the 'Bravo Starschnitte' exhibition in the Opelvillen Rüsselsheim. In the picture, Uschi Glas puts herself in the spotlight with the hairstyle sculpture, which is based on her haircut, and poses for a photographer. A woman who appears extremely professional, acts with ease and knows how to present herself skillfully.” – Anton Vester
“I chose the image because I like moments that are somewhere in between. Between an official greeting and a political background conversation, you get a brief impression of the person behind the public figure. In a time of perfect performances by politicians, these moments are becoming increasingly rare. As a photographer, being present almost invisibly in such situations is one of the most beautiful aspects of my job.” – Michael Hinz
“I chose this photo because the image shows a beautiful, quiet moment in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the market and can perhaps represent contemplation in uncertain times. The picture was taken on my first big assignment, a series of reports along the Oder with the editor Othmara Glas.” – Rosa Burczyk
