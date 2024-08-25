Image compilation | Warm weather for the people of Helsinki – The heat may return next week

Anni Piirto sat in the Sunday sunshine reading Camilla Läckerberg’s Ice Princess book at Hakaniemi market. The murder mystery had drawn him.

Warm weather descended on Helsinki on Sunday. Summer is by no means over yet, as next week is expected to be warm and mostly cloudy.

Summer there was no sign of the end on Sunday in Helsinki. The temperature was hitting the heat mark and the sunny weather attracted people to enjoy the day.

HS cameraman Anton Kunnas went around capturing the people of Helsinki enjoying the sun.

Helsinki residents enjoy Sunday’s warmth outside.

The couple Aliisa Hyvönen and Daniel Solymosi were going to Linnanmäki, but stopped for a picnic to charge their batteries. Snacks included, among other things, an apple pie bought from Puotila’s street flea market.

For Sundays there will be gusts of wind throughout the country, showers and thunderstorms in the central parts of the country and possibly heat in the southern parts of the country.

The day will be varied anyway, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tommy Bergman.

In Southern Lapland, Meri-Lapland and Northern Ostrobothnia, it can rain up to 30 milliliters of water during the day.

Outdoor enthusiasts should take note of a more gusty wind than usual on Sunday. Gusts of wind will intensify during the day.

“In the west, Ostrobothnia is the most gusty. In Pirkanmaa, as you go towards Kainuu, the probability of rain and thunderstorms increases, which in turn increases the gusts even more,” says Bergman.

Evening the cold front that arrives during the period cools the temperatures momentarily until the beginning of the week, but even then the daytime temperature remains widely above 20 degrees or close to it.

After Wednesday, it will warm up again, and the readings may rise even in the north to over 20 degrees.

“A fairly warm air mass is rising, so it is not impossible that more hot days could come. Of course, the realization of the heat like this at the end of August and near the turn of September requires very favorable conditions,” says Bergman.

Lina (left) and Linnea ate cotton candy in Linnanmäki on Sunday.

Sisters Sonja Karppinen and Petja Karppinen were eating ice cream on the beach of Eläintarhanlahti. They were at PMMP’s gig and got to feel Helsinki. They visited the express train.

In September typically one hot day has been measured in the current climate.

According to Bergman, the past summer has been interesting in terms of heat: eight hot days have been measured in Utsjoki Kevo in August, the most in the whole country.

The difference to southern Finland is big.

“Hellepääi have now been measured in Uusimaa in August, less than average, from one to two. In the rest of the country, the most hot days have been measured in August in Heinola, where there have been four hot days,” says Bergman.

In the northern parts of the country and in Lapland, according to Bergman, the amount of solar radiation starts to be low enough in any case that you can already start preparing for autumn.

“The chances of 20 degrees in the north are starting to decrease. The same goes for the likelihood of heatwaves here in the south. The maximum daytime temperatures drop a bit like a cow’s tail at this time of year,” says Bergman.

Hugo Haapkylä ate ice cream on the beach of Eläintarhanlahti. He was going to have dinner with his parents Leea Antila and Jussi Haapkylä. The summer day also included barbecues and football.

To start on the other hand, the weekly rainfall is even less than usual, and for example in the south the days are mostly dusty.

In the north, you can prepare for weak rain showers next week.

Correction 25.8. 19:53: Sonja and Petja Karppinen and Hugo Haapkylä ate ice cream in Eläintarhanlahti, not in Töölönlahti.