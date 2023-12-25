Image compilation | Ukraine celebrates Christmas for the first time in more than a century today

in Ukraine Christmas has been celebrated on Monday for the first time in more than a century, on December 25 and not until January.

The decision on the date of Christmas is considered a symbolic break from Russia, where Orthodox Christmas is celebrated on January 7 according to the Julian calendar.

“We believe that we should celebrate Christmas with the rest of the world, far, far away from Moscow,” said a person from Odessa who celebrated Christmas I'm a for news agency AFP.

The majority of Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians. Earlier this year, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi however, signed a law making December 25th an official Christmas holiday according to the Gregorian calendar used in Western countries, which Ukraine also began to use.

People who celebrated Christmas for the first time in December had put on traditional Ukrainian costumes in Pyrogove.

New Christmas Day has been celebrated in the shadow of war.

Ukraine said it had shot down 28 drones fired at Russia's Crimean peninsula on Christmas night.

Airplanes damage the harbor in Odessa, but no personal injuries were spared. In total, Russia shot down 31 drones in the area.

Ukraine said it also shot down, among other things, two Russian missiles and two fighter jets.

Russia's large-scale war of aggression against Ukraine has lasted almost two years already.

Women dressed in traditional costumes went to the Christmas party past Pyrogove church.

A demonstration was organized in Odessa on Christmas Eve Sunday, demanding the release of Ukrainians taken as prisoners of war from Mariupol. The protesters gathered at the foot of the Christmas tree.

A Ukrainian woman lit a candle in the church of St. Michael's golden-domed monastery in Kyiv during the eve mass on Sunday.

An Orthodox priest led the Christmas mass in the church of St. Michael's golden-domed monastery on the eve.