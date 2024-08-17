Image compilation | Ukraine captured the city from the Russian side: This is what it looks like there

Photo compilation|On Friday, Ukraine allowed the international press into its occupied territories in the Kursk region of Russia.

Ukraine on Friday organized a media tour in the border town of Suža in Russia, which it took over.

The photos show Ukrainian soldiers patrolling the streets on the Russian side, Russians sitting next to bomb shelters, and the destroyed border post and facades.

Under two weeks ago, Ukrainian forces invaded Russia in the Kursk region.

Ukraine said on Friday that it had taken over more than 80 population centers in the region. Russian governor of Kursk Alexei Smirnov instead said Ukraine would hold only 28 settlement centers.

Russia has organized temporary accommodation and humanitarian aid distribution points for evacuees from the border areas in the city of Kursk, which is located further from the front line.

Earlier during the attack, the photos published of Suža were published by the Russian authorities.

The destroyed statue of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin was photographed on Friday during a media tour organized by Ukraine in Suja in the Kursk region.

A Ukrainian soldier was photographed on the streets of Suža on Friday during a media tour organized by Ukraine.

Local residents of Suža were sitting next to a sign that says in Russian that there are no soldiers in the basement, but civilians. Photo from the media tour organized by Ukraine.

Photo of a grocery store from a media tour organized by Ukraine in Suja, Kursk region, Russia.

People live in this house, says the text written on the facade in Suža. Photo from the media tour organized by Ukraine.

The destroyed Suža border crossing point in Russia. Photo from the media tour organized by Ukraine.

Russia distributes humanitarian aid to refugees in the city of Kursk

Russia has organized the distribution of humanitarian aid to the city of Kursk, the capital of the Kursk region.

Russia has previously said that it has evacuated more than 200,000 residents of the border areas after Ukraine began its attack on Russia.

On Thursday, Russians who fled the Ukrainian invasion sought help from the Russian Red Cross in the city of Kursk, Russia.

Armed guards stood guard Friday as Russians fleeing the invasion of Ukraine dealt with volunteers coordinating humanitarian aid in the city of Kursk.

On Friday, a sign was attached to the wall of an apartment building in Kursk, stating that the house has a bomb shelter.

The windows of the Kursk city hall’s basement floor were protected with sandbags on Friday.

Residents of the dog park in the Kursk region were evacuated on Friday with the help of the Moscow Zoo, organizations and volunteers.

A man repaired his home damaged in the attack in the city of Kursk on Friday.

On Thursday, volunteers sorted humanitarian aid at a distribution point in Kursk.

They are also fleeing the fighting in the Sumy region of Ukraine

to Russia the bordering Sumy region in Ukraine has suffered from Russian attacks more and more often since Ukraine attacked Russia.

Tens of thousands of residents of the border area have also had to leave their homes in Sumy in recent weeks.

Natalia, 47, who lives in the Sumy region near the Russian border, cleaned her house that was destroyed in an airstrike on Friday.

88-year-old Maria was sitting next to her home in the Sumy region as Ukrainian soldiers drove by.