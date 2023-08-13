Image compilation | This is how Robert Helenius punched Anthony Joshua in the face

The photo compilation shows how the match between Robert Helenius and Anthony Joshua progressed the night before Sunday in London.
Finnish boxer Robert Helenius was knocked out when he faced the British Anthony Joshua’s the night before Sunday at London’s O2 arena.
Joshua is a former world heavyweight champion and 2012 Olympic super heavyweight champion. He went into the match as a clear early favorite.
However, Helenius was able to give Joshua a good fight. The Finn was eventually knocked out in the seventh inning of the match.
Robert Helenius arrives at the arena before the fight against Anthony Joshua in London. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images
Anthony Joshua arrives at the arena before the fight. Picture: Andrew Couldridge / Reuters
The leisurely start of the match suited Helenius well. He only got one bad-looking jab to the jaw in the first round. Picture: Andrew Couldridge / Reuters
Joshua was a clear early favorite, but Helenius held on well. Picture: Nick Potts / AP
Helenius and Joshua move to their own corners between sets. Picture: Andrew Couldridge / Reuters
Anthony Joshua knocked out Robert Helenius in the seventh round. Picture: Andrew Couldridge / Reuters
There was already time to worry about the condition of the knocked-out Helenius, but he got back to his feet after the knock-out. Picture: ANDREW COULDRIDGE / Reuters
Robert Helenius shows the crowd that he is fine after the knockout. Picture: Nick Potts / Magazine photo
Helenius gave Joshua good resistance during the match. However, it was not enough. Picture: Andrew Couldridge / Reuters
Anthony Joshua celebrates victory. Picture: Andrew Couldridge / Reuters
