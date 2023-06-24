Image compilation | This is how HS readers celebrate Midsummer in Finland and around the world

In the readers’ pictures, Midsummer was sunny and spent by the water.

A bunch The rose for the family, midsummer meant saunas, barbecues and getting away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

“That’s a traditional midsummer for us,” says Ruusunen.

Along with Lohja at the cottage were Ruususen’s common-law spouse and three sons, who live in Espoo, as well as Rontti, an almost one-year-old German shepherd.

On Midsummer’s Eve Ruusunen, eight years old Roope and Rontti went to see the evening sun.

The beautiful evening sun is reflected on the surface of the Pacific water.

Roope and Rontti spending the evening.

Scoundrel has diligently learned to swim this Midsummer.

“And it was stressful when the children went swimming. Rontti was ‘rescuing’ all the time,” says Ruusunen.

When the children went rowing, the dog swam after. Rontti went up to the neighbor’s dock, but came back to his own shore after his father’s barking.

Rontti, a German shepherd dog, swam to the neighbor's pier on Midsummer.

of HS based on readers’ pictures, it seems that many midsummers have included traditional elements, such as camping, hanging out by the water, strawberries and the peace of nature.

Timo Muttonen’s city midsummer includes lunch on the balcony: burrata cheese, strawberries and cava.

We were going to Sipo in Kitö by boat.

There were also “suppailers” on the water, i.e. paddlers standing on a sup board. Here is a style sample from Midsummer’s Eve.

A boater had a bathroom emergency in front of the Lauttasaari bridge on Thursday evening.

Readers also celebrated Midsummer in Africa. The image taken in the city of Entebbe, Uganda shows the midnight sun as seen from the equator.