Image compilation | This is how election supervisors reacted to advance votes

The coalition candidate Alexander Stubb, who was happy with the number of preliminary votes, kisses his wife Suzanne Innes-Stubb at his election supervisor meeting.

The best pictures of the election night show the mood in which the election result was received.

Presidential candidates received the election results both at their own election supervisors' meetings and at the joint result bridge at Helsinki City Hall. HS's photo collection collects the best photos. The photo collection will be updated throughout the evening.

The mood looked like this when most of the preliminary votes had come in and a good 61 percent of the votes had been counted.

Alexander Stubb arriving with campaign communications manager Mari-Kaisa Brander to the candidates' joint results at Helsinki City Hall.

Mika Aaltola gave interviews to the media after the preliminary votes were settled. He returns to his job as the head of the Foreign Policy Institute.

According to the candidate of the association of voters, Pekka Haavisto, supported by the greens, he seemed to get to the second round based on preliminary votes. The neck is so big, Haavisto comments on those coming behind.

The Basic Finns' candidate Jussi Halla-aho said that he believes that his share of the vote will increase even more when the votes on the actual election day are counted.

Sdp candidate Jutta Urpilainen in a joint selfie with Antti Lindtman and Nasima Razmyar.

After the preliminary votes are settled. Harry Harkimo with his partner Jasmine Pajar in his election monitoring office in Helsinki.

This is how the atmosphere looked about an hour before the first results

The candidate of the Association of Voters, the Green Party's Pekka Haavisto, is waiting for the election results in the company of former Defense Minister Elisabeth Rehn (r).

Basic Finns' candidate Jussi Halla-aho hugs Basic Finnish Interior Minister Mari Ranta at his election supervisors meeting at the Apollo Live Club in central Helsinki before information on early votes.

Sdp's Jutta Urpilainen arrived with her election supervisors at Maxine's night club in Helsinki.

Pekka Haavisto gave a thumbs up during his supervision at Kulttuuritehdas Korjaamo, with communications manager Jarno Lappalainen next to him.

The uncommitted candidate Mika Aaltola aired in the restaurant Kappel with his wife Kirsi Aaltola by his side.

Li Andersson, the candidate of the Left Alliance, met his supporters at the restaurant Butchers in Helsinki.

The coalition's candidate Alexander Stubb arrived at his election supervisors with his wife Suzanne Innes-Stubb.

Suzanne Innes-Stubb at her husband's election supervisor together with actor Pirkko Mannola.

The candidate of the Association of Voters, supported by the centre, Olli Rehn and his wife Merja Rehn hand in hand at the party office in the centre.

Eino Nurmisto ready to receive the election results at Pekka Haavisto's election supervisors in Kulttuuritehdas Korjaamo's Vaunusal.