Image compilation The safety distance to the customer makes the work of Japanese geishos difficult

The number of entertainers known for decorative kimonos and white facial makeup had waned in the past, but the pandemic drove the entire industry into disrepair.

Ancient the geisha profession is cramped because of the coronavirus. Professionals in traditional Japanese dance, singing and socializing have lost almost all of their job opportunities, according to Reuters.

The state of emergency declared by the government in the spring is over, so geishas have been able to return to work, but the number of customer encounters has dropped 95 percent of the time before the pandemic.

Part of the reason is that companies do not use their escrow accounts for entertainment as before. Some people also shy away from spending time in cramped tea rooms where geishas traditionally perform and keep company with their customers. The new rules forbid geishas from touching their customers, pouring drinks on them, and sitting two meters closer.

Kimono dresser Shoichi Sanagashi wore a face mask while wearing jiutamai dancer Tokijyo Hanasaki.­

Makeup artist Mitsunaga Kanda and wig hairdresser Yurie Hatanaka used face masks and a visor to prepare jiutamai dancer Tokijyo Hanasaki to perform. Hanasaki dances with a video filmed in support of artists in Tokyo. “All my work gigs have been canceled,” Kanda says.­

Dancer Tokijyo Hanasaki played a pre-recorded musical performance from a computer. The music was recorded so that the performers of the video being filmed could avoid physical contact with each other.­

Koiku and Maki cleaned up at Ikuko’s home before lunch.­

Koiku, Mayu, Maki and Ikuko ate lunch at Ikuko’s home.­

Ikuko, 80, at his home in Tokyo in July. He moved to Tokyo in search of his fortune in 1964. At that time, there were more than 400 geisha working in the Akasaka district alone, today only twenty. Throughout Tokyo, Geisha’s work is done by about 230 people.­

Koiku painted Mayu’s neck at Ikuko’s home.­

Make’s makeup at the time of preparation at Ikuko’s home.­

The kimonos of Mak, Mayu and Koiku were waiting to be worn at Ikuko’s home.­

Ikuko prepared for a work gig in his living room. “Our income dropped to zero. The Geisha organization has helped me pay the rent. ”­

Mayu and Maki bowed to Ikuko at his home before a work gig at a luxury restaurant.­

Ikuko at home before a work gig in Tokyo. “When you are close to other people, you can talk with emotion and your heart will be understood. When you are many meters away from others, the conversation breaks down. ”­

Geishat Koiku, Maki and Ikuko took a taxi to go entertain customers in Tokyo.­

Koiku, Maki, Ikuko and Mayu performed their dances to reporters before the start of their actual gig at Asada Restaurant in Tokyo. Most geishos don’t use face masks in their work, partly because their outfits and makeup make it difficult.­

Geishat Mayu, Maki and Koiku practiced dancing in Tokyo. “Sometimes we were so busy that we went to dance rehearsals without sleeping at all. But those times were much better than now, ”Mayu says. “When there’s a lot of time, nothing happens.”­