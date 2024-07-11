Image compilation | The pictures show the spectrum of emotions of the Helsinki Cup football tournament

Veeti Kilpi from Laajasalo Palloseura after the defeat suffered against HJK.

The photo compilation shows the spectrum of emotions of the Helsinki Cup football tournament.

LEGENDARY the football tournament Helsinki Cup spreads to hot Helsinki this week. The 49th Helsinki Cup will bring more than 1,800 teams from a total of 20 different countries to the city. The soccer tournament is the highlight of many children’s and young people’s summer, and the emotions on the side of the field are on the surface.

HS photographer Johanna Erjonsalo immortalized the emotional upheavals of the tournament on the edge of the Käpylä field, from tears of disappointment to cheers of victory.

FC Kasiysi from Espoo faced RC Sports from Brazil at the Käpylä field. The Brazilians won the game 2–0.

HJK coach Jaska Tuomi shouted instructions to his players from behind his sunglasses.

Lauttakylä Luja’s players threw themselves into a hug after scoring a goal.

Lenni Aaltonen of Helsingin Ponnistus (center) watched the match attentively.

On the side of the field, spectators and guardians were excited for the match between Estonian WJK Santos Red and Helsingin Ponnistus.

Disappointed goalkeeper Ago Gens from the Estonian WJK Santos Red team after the opponent’s goal.

Paint! Ago Gens (right) jumped into the hug of his teammate Hugo Reinthal who had scored a goal.

Line Ehrnrooth had HJK’s emblem, a blue heart, painted on her cheek.

Line Ehrnrooth (center) threw a cartwheel to celebrate the goal. Aino Lehti (right) followed behind.

The HJK girls gathered together for the feedback given by coach Jaska Tuomi. The game had just ended with the team winning 6–4 over Kauklahti Pyrinnö.

Guilherme Casarini broke down in tears at the end of the game due to injury.

Guilherme Casarini (center) was injured during the match between Pinheiros of Brazil and FC Flora of Estonia.

Anniina Tapanila had decorated herself with glitter in honor of the tournament.

Albert Siiman cheered wildly after a successful goal.