Image compilation | The pictures show how Stubb's first visit abroad to the NATO military exercise progressed

Alexander Stubb's first trip abroad as president was to NATO's large Nordic Response 24 war exercise.
President Alexander Stubb did on Thursday his first trip abroad as president. Deviating from previous traditions, it went to Norway, where NATO's Nordic Response 24 war exercise is underway. Stubb got to know the exercise together with the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støren with.
HS's photos show how the visit progressed.
Finland, a total of about 20,000 soldiers from 13 different countries participate in the Nordic Response 24 exercise organized in Sweden and Norway. There are about 4,100 soldiers from Finland.
This is the first time that Finland, as a member of NATO, exercises the joint defense of the alliance's territory. It is also the largest participation in an international exercise abroad in the history of the Defense Forces.
As a challenge for example, the area has variable weather and a sparse road network. The main traffic route is the E6 ending in Kirkkoniemi.
Along it, outside Alta, US Navy soldiers along with Norwegian soldiers replenished their food, drink and fuel supplies on Thursday before proceeding to the stations.
The main thing in training is to get used to the potentially harsh winter conditions. However, now the temperature in Alta was on the positive side.
“It's a bit strange when you're here and you think, is this as realistic as education should be, because it's warm?” the lieutenant in charge of troop communications Olivia Giarrizzo says.
“But it rained all night and we have Marines in defensive positions sitting in a hole. They must be freezing.”
“But yes, it's much warmer than we expected.”
In practice the course of events begins with an imaginary attack against the alliance.
As a result, Article Five of the NATO Treaty has been activated and obligates the members of the alliance to defend the area under attack.
The land forces of Finland and Sweden together with the British department form a division, the commander of which comes from Finland and the deputy commander from Sweden.
The importance of the exercise for Finland is emphasized by the fact that Finland is now learning to function as part of the alliance.
