Image compilation | The pictures show how Stubb's first visit abroad to the NATO military exercise progressed

Alexander Stubb's first trip abroad as president was to NATO's large Nordic Response 24 war exercise.

President Alexander Stubb did on Thursday his first trip abroad as president. Deviating from previous traditions, it went to Norway, where NATO's Nordic Response 24 war exercise is underway. Stubb got to know the exercise together with the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støren with.

HS's photos show how the visit progressed.

American and Norwegian soldiers unloaded water, food and fuel needed for a military exercise in Norway near Alta.

Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støren were received by the Commander of the Norwegian Land Forces, Lars Lervik.

President Stubb was presented with the contents of the military exercise in the field hospital tent.

The leader of the military exercise is the commander, Norwegian vice-admiral Rune Andersen.

The Norwegian Coast Guard boat was hoisted with a winch next to the Bjørnøya ship, on which the heads of state of Norway and Finland held a press conference.

Stubb was taken back to shore by a Norwegian Coast Guard boat from the Bjørnøya ship, on which he and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre had held a press conference.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Alexander Stubb at their press conference. In the middle of the event, President Stubb asked for a jacket. He said he didn't know the news conference would be held outdoors. "It's pretty cold here." A thick outer coat was handed to the president and he put it on.

US Marines pose with Stubb and Gahr Støre.

Finland, a total of about 20,000 soldiers from 13 different countries participate in the Nordic Response 24 exercise organized in Sweden and Norway. There are about 4,100 soldiers from Finland.

This is the first time that Finland, as a member of NATO, exercises the joint defense of the alliance's territory. It is also the largest participation in an international exercise abroad in the history of the Defense Forces.

As a challenge for example, the area has variable weather and a sparse road network. The main traffic route is the E6 ending in Kirkkoniemi.

Along it, outside Alta, US Navy soldiers along with Norwegian soldiers replenished their food, drink and fuel supplies on Thursday before proceeding to the stations.

The main thing in training is to get used to the potentially harsh winter conditions. However, now the temperature in Alta was on the positive side.

“It's a bit strange when you're here and you think, is this as realistic as education should be, because it's warm?” the lieutenant in charge of troop communications Olivia Giarrizzo says.

“But it rained all night and we have Marines in defensive positions sitting in a hole. They must be freezing.”

“But yes, it's much warmer than we expected.”

In practice the course of events begins with an imaginary attack against the alliance.

As a result, Article Five of the NATO Treaty has been activated and obligates the members of the alliance to defend the area under attack.

The land forces of Finland and Sweden together with the British department form a division, the commander of which comes from Finland and the deputy commander from Sweden.

The importance of the exercise for Finland is emphasized by the fact that Finland is now learning to function as part of the alliance.