According to Ukraine, there are children among the victims.

Russian The death toll from the drone attack on Odessa has risen to ten. The attack happened the night before Saturday and the rescue work has continued throughout the weekend.

Governor of the Odessa region I'm Kiper said on Sunday that the bodies of a mother and a child under the age of one were found after the attack.

On Saturday, Kiper told about the eight victims, the youngest of which are a three-year-old child and a four-month-old baby.

Locals watched the rescue work in Odessa during the day on Saturday.

Locals gathered to see the destroyed building.

They were looking for people in the ruins.

Part of the residential building collapsed as a result of the drone strike.

Food was distributed to those evacuated from the building at the sports field on Saturday.

The residents of the damaged residential building were taken to a nearby sports field, where they received help.