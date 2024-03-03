Sunday, March 3, 2024
Image compilation | The people of Odessa are looking for the dead after the Russian drone attack – among the dead is a mother and a baby

March 3, 2024
Image compilation | The people of Odessa are looking for the dead after the Russian drone attack – among the dead is a mother and a baby

According to Ukraine, there are children among the victims.

Russian The death toll from the drone attack on Odessa has risen to ten. The attack happened the night before Saturday and the rescue work has continued throughout the weekend.

Governor of the Odessa region I'm Kiper said on Sunday that the bodies of a mother and a child under the age of one were found after the attack.

On Saturday, Kiper told about the eight victims, the youngest of which are a three-year-old child and a four-month-old baby.

Locals watched the rescue work in Odessa during the day on Saturday. Picture: Reuters

Locals gathered to see the destroyed building. Picture: Oleksandr Gimanov/AFP

They were looking for people in the ruins. Picture: Reuters

Part of the residential building collapsed as a result of the drone strike. Picture: Nina Liashonok / ZUMA

Food was distributed to those evacuated from the building at the sports field on Saturday. Picture: Yulii Zozulia / ZUMA

The residents of the damaged residential building were taken to a nearby sports field, where they received help. Picture: Yulii Zozulia / Ukrinform

The men carried the body of the person who died in the attack. Picture: Yulii Zozulia / ZUMA

