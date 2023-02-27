Image compilation | The northern lights lit up the sky on the night between Sunday and Monday

HS readers’ photos show the northern lights shining in the sky between Sunday and Monday across Finland.

In the sky on the night between Sunday and Monday, the aurora borealis was visible all the way to the southern parts of Finland.

There have been two flares on the surface of the Sun, from which mass coronal eruptions have also emanated. This has caused the northern lights to appear in the sky.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, based on modeling, the main part of the eruption would miss the Earth, but it seems that it has hit at least partially.

The pictures of HS readers show the northern lights shining in the sky during the night between Sunday and Monday.

Picture from Helsinki’s Merihaa around half past twelve.

Aurora in Pyhäjärvi.

The northern lights were visible in Vantaa's Kivisto.

On the flight from Oulu to Vantaa, it was possible to see the northern lights.

In Lapland northern lights are also common during calm space weather, but in the southern parts of Finland they are rarer. The visibility of the northern lights is also affected by, for example, cloudiness. On Sunday evening, the weather in Finland was mostly clear.

The northern lights were also filmed in Kerava.

Aurora borealis in Rantasalmi’s Joutsenmäki.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute said at 11 pm on Sunday evening that it would be possible to see the northern lights all the way to the southern parts of the country. Late on Sunday, the Finnish Meteorological Institute said on the messaging service Twitter that the northern lights were visible at least in Helsinki.