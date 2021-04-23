Image compilation The government’s framework dispute was not completed in three days – a compilation of images shows the atmosphere at the Estate House

The government’s negotiations did not find a solution for the use of money for the coming years on the third day, but the negotiations were suspended. The HS compiled a compilation of images from the graphs of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Government negotiations on the use of money for the coming years, which proved very difficult, were suspended on Friday night. The board leadership week is scheduled to continue them over the weekend.

Negotiations reached a stalemate over how much public money can be spent in the future.

Graphs from the Prime Minister’s Office have also been present Laura Kotila and Jussi Toivanen. On Friday, Toivanen’s camera recorded several shots in which the participants in the negotiations seemed to present the heights and breadth of things.

In particular, the image of the budget manager From Sami Yläoutinen aroused interest on Twitter:

Sami Yläoutinen, budget manager at the Ministry of Finance, was described in the government’s negotiations on Friday.­

“It has Sami Yläoutinen showing how high the spending framework is,” thought SAK’s chief economist Ilkka Kaukoranta.

“I describe the employment goal in it,” Yläoutinen himself stated on Twitter.

HS collected Friday’s pictures from the Estate House as a compilation.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r)­

Prime Minister Sanna Marin chaired the talks.­

Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (center) and Anna-Maja Henriksson­

Annika Saarikko and Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (center)­

Sanna Marin and Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (green)­

Helsingin sanomat newspaper strives to take as much of its photographs as possible itself, as they are an important part of journalism. At the time of the corona, however, no external photographers have been included in the negotiations at the Estate House, so HS has also used images from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Jussi Toivanen, who took the pictures on Friday, works in the Prime Minister’s Office as a leading communications expert and Laura Kotila as a communications expert. For them, photography brings variety to the worksheet.

Kotila and Toivanen are usually present whenever the Government convenes to negotiate or when guests arrive in Finland for a visit.

Both consider it important to be able to use photographs to reveal what the government negotiations look like.

“We have a communal task to open up government decision-making to the media and citizens within the walls of the Estate House in the form of pictures,” Toivanen says.

According to Kotila photo documentation is important especially now in the midst of a corona pandemic, when the media does not have access to the interior of the Estate House.

“We appreciate that we are trusted and we can move freely here. Until now, all governments have been very positive about documenting these various negotiations, ”Toivanen praises.