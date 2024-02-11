Image compilation | Stubb's road to the presidency went through golf courses, Brussels, government and Florence

The new chairman of the coalition, Alexander Stubb, took a selfie after his line speech at the party meeting in Lahti in 2014.

Alexander Stubb's political career has lasted twenty years. The road to the highest office of the kingdom has passed through golf courses, Brussels, the government and Florence

The coalition's presidential candidate Alexander Stubb arrived on Tuesday for the HS election exam in Suvilahti's Kattilahalli. Alexander Stubb, together with his wife Suzanne Innes-Stubb, was excited for the votes of the 1st round in Helsinki on January 28. Stubb, who works at the EU University in Florence, in a city silenced by the corona pandemic in 2020. Alexander Stubb in the study of his home in Espoo in March 2020. President Martti Ahtisaari arrived for the National Day service at Helsinki Cathedral in February 2016. Prime Minister Juha Sipilä and Finance Minister Alexander Stubb followed. Finance Minister Stubb (left), Prime Minister Sipilä and Minister of Justice and Labor Lindström at a press conference on the social contract in Kesäranta in August 2015. See also Crimes | A man tried to pick up a kilo of drug shipment from a store in Helsinki Prime Minister Juha Sipilä's government on a greeting visit to the Presidential Palace in May 2015. In the picture, President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö shakes hands with Finance Minister Alexander Stubb. Board negotiations in 2015. Pictured are Timo Soini (ps), Juha Sipilä (center) and Aleksander Stubb (cok). Stubb, who stepped down as chairman of the coalition in June 2016, was moved to tears when he thanked his father Göran Stubb and his wife Suzanne Innes-Stubb in his speech. The outgoing chairman of the coalition, Alexander Stubb, and chairman candidate Elina Lepomäki (now Valtonen) at the Lappeenranta party meeting in 2016. The new chairman of the coalition, Petteri Orpo, had just learned that he had won the chairmanship race at the Lappeenranta party meeting on June 11, 2016. Alexander Stubb in the background. Prime Minister Stubb received German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the pouring rain outside Smolna in March 2015. Finance Minister Antti Rinne (left) and Prime Minister Alexander Stubb in 2014. See also 60 years old | Tero Jartti pulps with ideas: light art, photographs, illustrations and manuscripts are created in the study at the source of Lapinlahti Prime Minister Alexander Stubb at his official residence in Kesäranta in August 2014. Chairman of the coalition Jyrki Katainen (left) and European election candidate Alexander Stubb at the party's election supervisors meeting on May 25, 2014. The coalition's European election candidate Alexander Stubb aired the Lions' goal at the 2014 European election supervisors in Bio Rex, Helsinki. Finland played in the Ice Hockey World Cup final against Russia in Minsk. The Minister of European and Foreign Trade met with Foreign Minister Hillary Clinton at the US Embassy in Finland in June 2012. The new foreign minister, Alexander Stubb, after the press conference held on April 4 in Katajanokka. On April 1, 2008, the chairman of the coalition Jyrki Katainen introduced the new foreign minister of Finland, Ilkka Kanerva's successor, Alexander Stubb. MEP Stubb in his office in Strasbourg in July 2004. Alexander Stubb aired his entry into the European Parliament in June 2004. On the left was his wife Suzanne Innes-Stubb and on the right was aired by campaign manager Kirsi Piha. See also Climate change Heavy rains melt northern permafrost experiment - risk of warming vicious circle Alexander Stubb, Suzanne Innes-Stubb and the family's children Emilie and Oliver Stubb in 2005. Alexander Stubb in 1987. Alexander Stubb played golf in Espoo in 1987. Father Göran was the caddy. Göran and Alexander Stubb at the Helsinki ice rink on August 7, 1970. Alexander is startled by goalkeeper Mauri Kaukokar's mask. Göran Stubb and the seven-month-old Alexander ice hockey team at HIFK training in 1968. Read more: Tight hugs, tender hugs and a victory kiss Read more: Alexander Stubb in his victory speech: “I will give my all” Read more: A touching moment was seen at Haavisto's audition when Stubb stepped onto the stage Read more: Alexander Stubb is the president of the new era Read more: The election seen now will go down in history: it was the tightest fight ever Read more: “Victory for bourgeois Finland” – This is how the foreign media commented on the election result Read more: Stubb immediately got down to business: he dodged the tricky Moscow question on Chinese television

