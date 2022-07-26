Image compilation | Rock legend Queen now also inspires young audiences: the Tampere concert was in the spirit of singing together from the first to the last song

25.7. 15:28 | Updated 10:30 am

British rock legend Queen and an American singer Adam Lambert performed on Sunday at Nokia Arena in Tampere. The concert is part of Queen and Lambert’s Rhapsody world tour.

The tour originally started in 2019. The band recorded performances in the United States, Asia and Australia before having to postpone their concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The guitarist from the original Queen band will be on the tour Brian May and a drummer Roger Taylor.

Singer of Queen Freddie Mercury died in November 1991. Lambert has performed as Queen’s guest soloist since 2011. The singer has received praise, among other things, for not trying to be like Mercury in vain, but still manages to live up to Queen’s romantic, theatrical music and aesthetics while respecting Mercury’s memory.

Queen and Lambert last performed in Finland in 2017.

Rhapsody-world tour’s arena concerts have garnered praise for their massive stage production.

During Sunday’s nearly two-hour concert, the band played a total of 26 songs.

Cameraman Luis Bustamante recorded the beginnings of the concert and stayed until the end. He tells HS that the songs got the wildest reactions from the audience Road Your Mother Down and Radio Ga Ga. The concert continued from one hit to another in the spirit of singing together from the first song to the last.

Guitarist Brian May was another of the original Queen members who took part in the tour.

A world tour the penultimate concert gathered a large crowd of different ages at the Nokia Arena. Queen has managed to gain popularity among the new young audience as well.

In July, the band made British chart history when it was released in 1981 Greatest Hits -album had sold a total of seven million copies, says the BBC. Queen’s classic hit songs have been collected on the album. The album is the best-selling album of all time in Britain.

Adam Lambert (left) and Brian May performed at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Sunday in the penultimate concert of the tour.

Guitarist Brian May served the audience with his skills in guitar solos.

One of the best moments of the evening was the performance by guitarist Brian May Love of My Life – song. At the last verse of the song, Queen’s original singer Freddie Mercury appeared on the arena’s big screen as a hologram to sing the last verses of the song.

The American singer Adam Lambert has appeared as a guest soloist of Queen since 2011.

Among other things, Lambert has been praised for not trying to be like Mercury.

Queen and Lambert’s gig in Finland was originally planned to be held at the Hartwall arena. Live Nation moved the concert to Tampere after the Russian owners of the Hartwall arena were put on the embargo list as a result of Russia’s war of aggression.

The band’s guitarist Brian May has shared his experiences from concerts in Finland on his social media pages. The musician updates that the last concert of the 37-day long tour is ahead, and it’s already starting to show.

Queen’s world tour ends on Monday with the second concert at the Nokia Arena.

On Monday, Queen will play their last concert of the Rhapsody tour at the Nokia Arena.

Correction 7/25/2022 at 4:41 p.m.: Contrary to what was previously stated in the caption of the last picture, Queen will play her last concert of the Rhapsody tour on Monday, not Tuesday. Correction 7/26/2022 at 10:30 a.m.: Contrary to what was said earlier in the story, Queen and Lambert last performed in Finland in 2017, not 2016.