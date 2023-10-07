Saturday, October 7, 2023
Image compilation | Recent images show destruction in Israel and Gaza

October 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Image compilation | Recent images show destruction in Israel and Gaza

Saturday was bloody in Israel and the Gaza Strip. Picture: Reuters & AFP

On Saturday, thousands of rockets were fired from the Palestinian territory of Gaza toward Israel. Israel responded by bombing Gaza. The photo compilation shows the extent of the operation and the destruction.

Palestinian At least 200 people have died in the attack by the Hamas organization. It is also known that over 200 people have died in the Israeli counterattack in the Gaza area.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel is at war.

Rescue personnel put out a wildfire in Askalon near Tel Aviv. Picture: AMIR COHEN/Reuters

A building caught fire in Askalon near Tel Aviv as a result of a rocket attack. Picture: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP

People tried to put out fires caused by rocket attacks in Askalon. Picture: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP

A woman mourned her dead relative from Hamas in Sderot. Picture: BAZ RATNER/AFP

Casualties of Hamas fighters in Sderot in southern Israel. Picture: AMMAR AWAD / Reuters

Victims of Hamas fighters in their car in Sderot. Picture: AMMAR AWAD / Reuters

A child in the middle of destroyed buildings in Gaza. Picture: Majdi Fathi / ZUMA

Destroyed buildings in Gaza. Picture: Majdi Fathi / ZUMA

A man walked in Gaza on Saturday evening. Picture: Mohammed Abed / Newspaper photo

Palestinian militants fired rockets from Gaza City towards Israel. Picture: Eyad Baba / AFP

People walked among the ruins in Gaza City. Picture: Mohammed Abed/AFP

An Israeli strike destroyed a building called the Palestine Tower in Gaza City. Picture: Saher Alghorra / ZUMA

Israel was hit by rockets from Palestine this morning

Smoke plumes from rockets in the Gaza sky on Saturday morning. Picture: Mahmoud Issa / Quds Net News

The sky was filled with plumes of smoke from the rockets. Picture: Bashar Taleb / APA Images

Fires caused by rockets in the Israeli city of Askalon, located twenty kilometers north of the Gaza border. Picture: ILAN ROSENBERG / Reuters

The fire caused by the rocket was extinguished in Askalon. Picture: AMMAR AWAD / Reuters

The rockets also caused destruction in the larger city of Tel Aviv, located further away. Picture: ITAI RON / Reuters

A fire raged next to the Israeli border observation tower on Saturday morning in Khan Younis, located in the southern part of Gaza. Picture: Said Khatib/AFP

The man photographed the destruction caused by the rocket in Askalon. Picture: AMIR COHEN/Reuters

The explosion dropped parts of the building onto the street in Tel Aviv. Picture: ITAI RON / Reuters

Rescue workers put out burning cars in Askalon. Picture: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP

Smoke statues from fires in the Rehovot area south of Tel Aviv. Picture: ILAN ROSENBERG / Reuters

A resident of Askalon, who was injured in the attack, was taken to treatment. Picture: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP

Rescuers helped a resident in a damaged residential building in Askalon. Picture: AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP

Israel responded by bombing Gaza

A plume of smoke rose from the Gaza Strip after Israel counterattacked there on Saturday. Picture: MOHAMMED SALEM / Reuters

Relatives mourned by the side of dead Palestinian fighters in Gaza City on Saturday. Picture: Eyad Baba / AFP

Palestinians carry the body of a man killed in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Picture: Said Khatib/AFP

A plume of smoke rose from a residential area in Gaza City after Israeli strikes on Saturday. Picture: MOHAMMED ABED/AFP

The Palestinians started to rush from Gaza to the Israeli side

Palestinians used a loader to breach the border fence between Gaza and Israel on Saturday. Picture: Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/Reuters

Palestinian militant groups attacked the northern Gaza border post of Erez. Picture: MAJDI FATHI / AFP

Palestinian fighters on their way to the border in Khan Younis. Picture: Said Khatib/AFP

There were street celebrations in the West Bank Palestinian enclave of Nablus on Saturday after fighters from Gaza attacked Israel. Picture: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP

In Khan Younis, Palestinians damaged and captured an Israeli tank. Picture: Said Khatib/AFP

Israeli troops on the move in southern Israel on Saturday. Picture: AMMAR AWAD / Reuters

Palestinians celebrate after capturing an armored car from Israeli soldiers. Picture: AHMED ZAKOT/Reuters

Palestinians on their way to the Nahal Oz border crossing east of Gaza City. Some of them had weapons with them. Picture: Mahmud Hams/AFP

