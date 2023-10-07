Image compilation | Recent images show destruction in Israel and Gaza

Saturday was bloody in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, thousands of rockets were fired from the Palestinian territory of Gaza toward Israel. Israel responded by bombing Gaza. The photo compilation shows the extent of the operation and the destruction.

Palestinian At least 200 people have died in the attack by the Hamas organization. It is also known that over 200 people have died in the Israeli counterattack in the Gaza area.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel is at war.

Rescue personnel put out a wildfire in Askalon near Tel Aviv.

A building caught fire in Askalon near Tel Aviv as a result of a rocket attack.

People tried to put out fires caused by rocket attacks in Askalon.

A woman mourned her dead relative from Hamas in Sderot.

Casualties of Hamas fighters in Sderot in southern Israel.

Victims of Hamas fighters in their car in Sderot.

A child in the middle of destroyed buildings in Gaza. See also US returns frozen billions to Iran as part of prisoner exchange, transfer possible as early as next week

Destroyed buildings in Gaza.

A man walked in Gaza on Saturday evening.

Palestinian militants fired rockets from Gaza City towards Israel.

People walked among the ruins in Gaza City.

An Israeli strike destroyed a building called the Palestine Tower in Gaza City.

Israel was hit by rockets from Palestine this morning

Smoke plumes from rockets in the Gaza sky on Saturday morning.

The sky was filled with plumes of smoke from the rockets.

Fires caused by rockets in the Israeli city of Askalon, located twenty kilometers north of the Gaza border.

The fire caused by the rocket was extinguished in Askalon.

The rockets also caused destruction in the larger city of Tel Aviv, located further away. See also Radio | The morning milk with its authors again won awards at the Radio Gala - the choice for the radio program of the year was already the tenth

A fire raged next to the Israeli border observation tower on Saturday morning in Khan Younis, located in the southern part of Gaza.

The man photographed the destruction caused by the rocket in Askalon.

The explosion dropped parts of the building onto the street in Tel Aviv.

Rescue workers put out burning cars in Askalon.

Smoke statues from fires in the Rehovot area south of Tel Aviv.

A resident of Askalon, who was injured in the attack, was taken to treatment.

Rescuers helped a resident in a damaged residential building in Askalon.

Israel responded by bombing Gaza

A plume of smoke rose from the Gaza Strip after Israel counterattacked there on Saturday.

Relatives mourned by the side of dead Palestinian fighters in Gaza City on Saturday. See also Hockey Jesse Puljujärvi scored an important goal, a familiar man hit the Oilers

Palestinians carry the body of a man killed in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

A plume of smoke rose from a residential area in Gaza City after Israeli strikes on Saturday.

The Palestinians started to rush from Gaza to the Israeli side

Palestinians used a loader to breach the border fence between Gaza and Israel on Saturday.

Palestinian militant groups attacked the northern Gaza border post of Erez.

Palestinian fighters on their way to the border in Khan Younis.

There were street celebrations in the West Bank Palestinian enclave of Nablus on Saturday after fighters from Gaza attacked Israel.

In Khan Younis, Palestinians damaged and captured an Israeli tank.

Israeli troops on the move in southern Israel on Saturday.

Palestinians celebrate after capturing an armored car from Israeli soldiers.