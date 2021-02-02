No Result
Image compilation New York wore up to tens of cents of snow – images show traces of a snowstorm in the northeastern United States

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 2, 2021
in World
New York has had to close schools and postpone coronavirus vaccinations due to a blizzard in the northeastern United States. For example, tens of cents of snow accumulated in the Central Park area of ​​New York.

New York the streets were buried in snow on Monday due to a blizzard ravaging the northeastern United States. The U.S. National Meteorological Agency said that by Monday afternoon, forty cents of snow had already fallen in the Central Park area of ​​New York, and more was still promised, the U.S. newspaper said. The New York Times.

In advance, the snowstorm was thought to be even one of the biggest hits in the city, but the amount of snow was still somewhat smaller than feared.

A woman is skiing on the street in Brooklyn.­Picture: Scott Heins / AFP

Schools in New York have been closed for a couple of days and coronavirus vaccination dates have been postponed in several other cities alongside New York due to snowfall. The storm has also, among other things, forced the cancellation of flights and hampered the operation of metro transport. At least one person has been reported dead in the storm, according to The New York Times. A 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease had left home early Monday and died of hypothermia.

In addition to New York, there has also been a lot of snow in Philadelphia, Boston and New Jersey, among others.

The snow made some New Yorkers venture out, among other things, to lower the hill. HS compiled the image from the snow result:

Kids descend the toboggan run on Wall Street.­Picture: Kena Betancur / AFP

A Maui dog enjoys a snowy winter in Central Park.­Picture: CAITLIN OCHS / Reuters

Times Square is cleared of snow.­Picture: CAITLIN OCHS / Reuters

People make giant snowballs in Brighton Beach.­Picture: AHMED GABER / Reuters

Downhill skiers in Central Park.­Picture: CAITLIN OCHS / Reuters

A snow thrower is flying snow in Manhattan.­Picture: CAITLIN OCHS / Reuters

Snowy landscape in New York’s Central Park.­Picture: CAITLIN OCHS / Reuters

The subway entrance is snowy in Brooklyn.­Picture: Scott Heins / AFP

The fountain is frozen in Bryant Park.­Picture: Timothy A. Clary / AFP

A woman misses an ad in Brooklyn.­Picture: BRENDAN MCDERMID / Reuters

A man takes a selfie in Times Square.­Picture: Scott Heins / AFP

Car stuck in Brighton Beach.­Picture: AHMED GABER / Reuters

A woman with her child on a shopping trip in Manhattan.­Picture: Scott Heins / AFP

Couple on the Williamsburg Bridge.­Picture: ANDREW KELLY / Reuters

Sledding in Times Square.­Picture: Scott Heins / AFP

