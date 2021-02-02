Image compilation New York wore up to tens of cents of snow – images show traces of a snowstorm in the northeastern United States

New York has had to close schools and postpone coronavirus vaccinations due to a blizzard in the northeastern United States. For example, tens of cents of snow accumulated in the Central Park area of ​​New York.

New York the streets were buried in snow on Monday due to a blizzard ravaging the northeastern United States. The U.S. National Meteorological Agency said that by Monday afternoon, forty cents of snow had already fallen in the Central Park area of ​​New York, and more was still promised, the U.S. newspaper said. The New York Times.

In advance, the snowstorm was thought to be even one of the biggest hits in the city, but the amount of snow was still somewhat smaller than feared.



Schools in New York have been closed for a couple of days and coronavirus vaccination dates have been postponed in several other cities alongside New York due to snowfall. The storm has also, among other things, forced the cancellation of flights and hampered the operation of metro transport. At least one person has been reported dead in the storm, according to The New York Times. A 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease had left home early Monday and died of hypothermia.

In addition to New York, there has also been a lot of snow in Philadelphia, Boston and New Jersey, among others.

The snow made some New Yorkers venture out, among other things, to lower the hill.

