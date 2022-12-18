Lionel Messi, one of the brightest superstars in the world of football, got a wonderful crown for his career on Sunday, when Argentina beat France in the World Cup final. Messi has already announced that he will play in Qatar in his last World Cup. HS’s photo editor compiled the most memorable national team matches of Messi’s career into a pictorial narrative.

