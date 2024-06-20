Image compilation | Huge pictures of Putin appeared in North Korea

Residents of the North Korean capital could not avoid Putin on Wednesday.

Vladimir Putin the visit to North Korea culminated in a gala on Wednesday, where the performers formed a large image of Putin from signs.

In Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, you couldn’t avoid seeing pictures of the Russian leader on Wednesday anyway. HS’s photo and video compilation presents what kind of pictures of Putin were seen in the city.

The performers formed a large image of Vladimir Putin at the gala performance.

Guards stood below portraits of Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a square named after former leader Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang.

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un walked past their pictures during the festivities.

Pictures of Vladimir Putin were also on display along the roads in Pyongyang.

The motorcade carrying Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un drove past the Putin pictures.

Putin’s picture was visible from behind the motorcade.

The citizens who arrived to receive the Russian leader waved at the motorcade.

Pedestrians walk past a statue of Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang on Wednesday.

Vladimir Putin looked at a picture made of him.