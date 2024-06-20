Friday, June 21, 2024
Image compilation | Huge pictures of Putin appeared in North Korea

June 20, 2024
in World Europe
Residents of the North Korean capital could not avoid Putin on Wednesday.

Vladimir Putin the visit to North Korea culminated in a gala on Wednesday, where the performers formed a large image of Putin from signs.

In Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, you couldn’t avoid seeing pictures of the Russian leader on Wednesday anyway. HS’s photo and video compilation presents what kind of pictures of Putin were seen in the city.

Read more: Kim Jong-un promised full support for Russia’s war in Ukraine – “Relations are entering a new prosperous era”

Read more: “More entertainment than an official meeting” – This is how the meeting between the leaders of the countries was reported in Russia and North Korea

The performers formed a large image of Vladimir Putin at the gala performance. Picture: Ruptly

Guards stood below portraits of Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a square named after former leader Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang. Picture: Gavriil Grigorov/AFP

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un walked past their pictures during the festivities. Picture: Vladimir Smirnov/AFP

Pictures of Vladimir Putin were also on display along the roads in Pyongyang. Picture: The Kremlin

The motorcade carrying Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un drove past the Putin pictures. Picture: KCNA

Putin’s picture was visible from behind the motorcade. Picture: Gavriil Grigorov/AFP

The citizens who arrived to receive the Russian leader waved at the motorcade. Picture: Gavriil Grigorov/AFP

Pedestrians walk past a statue of Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang on Wednesday. Picture: Kim Won Jin/AFP

Vladimir Putin looked at a picture made of him. Picture: KCNA

The video summary shows excerpts from Putin’s visit to North Korea:

