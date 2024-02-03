Image compilation | Heikki was celebrated in Michigan, USA – “It's important to celebrate pride in Finnish ancestry!”

Heikki has been celebrated in the small Michigan town of Hancock for 25 years. Photographer Antti J. Leinonen followed the course of the day.
On the weakest day the bear turns its side. Heikki divides the hay. Heikki turns the back of winter.
Who remembers the sayings?
In the small Michigan town of Hancock, these were remembered when Heikin's Day was celebrated there a week ago on Saturday.
Event founder Jim Kurtti answers the phone from the United States.
“It's important to celebrate pride in Finnish ancestry!”, Kurtti answers the question, what is the purpose of Heikinjäut.
Heikki's Name Day was January 19 in Finland.
in northern Michigan the town of Hancock, located near the Canadian border, has about 4,000 inhabitants. About a third of them have Finnish ancestry.
Weakness Day has been celebrated in Hancock for 25 years.
The event day includes, among other things, kantele playing, making Karelian pies, and kick sled racing.
This year, open swimming could not be organized due to weak ice.
Kurtti says that the winter has been the warmest on record. There is only about half a meter of snow now.
The temperature is also reflected in the number of visitors to the event. The colder the weather, the more people usually take part in Midsummer's day walks, says Kurtti.
He estimated that this year there were 1,500 to 2,000 participants.
Kurt's own grandparents moved from Kuusamo to the United States at the beginning of the 20th century.
“We were taught that Finland is a special place – a holy place. We admired everything in Finland and imitated it as much as possible.”
Kurt has two saunas and says that he drinks afternoon coffee with wheat every day.
He has been to Finland 14 times, but says he is worried about how much English is heard in Finland today.
66 years old Kurtti says that Finnishness lives deep in him.
“America is so big that simply being American is not enough.”
According to Kurt, American Finns form a very close-knit community in the United States.
“It's so easy for us because the news from Finland is always so good.”
