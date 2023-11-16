Image compilation | Germany organized a personal farewell for Niinistö – At Näköalapaikai, the president unexpectedly asked for a memory in his home album

Sauli Niinistö’s visit to Bonn also celebrated the establishment of diplomatic relations between Finland and Germany 50 years ago.
Bonn/Unkel
Few the place rejoices at the visits of the Finnish president as much as the former capital that has lost its status.
President Sauli Niinistö was able to take several group photos with the locals when he walked in the historic center of Bonn with his spouse Jenni Haukion and with the German presidential couple as part of a two-day visit.
The presidents’ car convoys, security arrangements and roadblocks made Bonn feel like the capital for a long time, local radio reported.
Niinistö got its share of capital nostalgia.
Generally, state guests are received in Berlin. This time the president of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier wanted to organize a school trip for Niinistö’s season to Bonn, the capital of West Germany, and the nearby small town of Unkel.
The visit was personally tailored. Presidents Niinistö and Steinmeier know each other very well. Both spouses, Haukio and Elke Büdenbender.
My second visit on Thursday, the presidential couples traveled by riverboat along the Rhine to the nearby small town of Unkel. The city is home to the former chancellor of Germany Willy Brandt a museum presenting life’s work.
Willy Brandt’s handwriting existed during the Cold War Ostpolitiki.e. Eastern policy, which softened the relations between West Germany and East Germany, as well as relations with the Soviet Union.
President Steinmeier reminded that thanks to the relaxation policy, Finland and West Germany, i.e. the Federal Republic of Germany, were able to establish diplomatic relations at all 50 years ago.
“He was a friend of the Nordic countries, a friend of Finland, more broadly a peace builder in Europe and the world,” Niinistö described Willy Brandt’s legacy in the museum.
The visit ended with a joint lunch between the presidents at Drachenburg Castle outside Bonn. Näköalapaikka over the Rhine river valley is located near the castle.
The place seemed to have impressed President Niinistö. He asked his communications manager Riikka Hietajärvi to take additional pictures of just the view.
“Then you send it to us,” Niinistö told Hietajärvi about the panoramic photos.
The trip was Niinistö’s 14th and last visit to Germany during his presidency. The memory of the trip seems to have been left in the president’s home album as well.
