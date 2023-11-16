Image compilation | Germany organized a personal farewell for Niinistö – At Näköalapaikai, the president unexpectedly asked for a memory in his home album

President Sauli Niinistö greeted the students of the Suomi school in the center of Bonn.

Sauli Niinistö’s visit to Bonn also celebrated the establishment of diplomatic relations between Finland and Germany 50 years ago.

Bonn/Unkel

Few the place rejoices at the visits of the Finnish president as much as the former capital that has lost its status.

President Sauli Niinistö was able to take several group photos with the locals when he walked in the historic center of Bonn with his spouse Jenni Haukion and with the German presidential couple as part of a two-day visit.

The presidents’ car convoys, security arrangements and roadblocks made Bonn feel like the capital for a long time, local radio reported.

Niinistö got its share of capital nostalgia.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender received the Finnish presidential couple in Bonn at the Hammerschmidt villa, which was the official residence during the Cold War until German reunification.

Presidents Steinmeier and Niinistö inspected the company of honor at the villa.

The presidential couple visited Bonn’s old town hall, from the balcony of which they greeted local residents.

Generally, state guests are received in Berlin. This time the president of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier wanted to organize a school trip for Niinistö’s season to Bonn, the capital of West Germany, and the nearby small town of Unkel.

The visit was personally tailored. Presidents Niinistö and Steinmeier know each other very well. Both spouses, Haukio and Elke Büdenbender.

A visit by a foreign president is a rare sight in Bonn these days. The locals were excited to take pictures with President Niinistö.

The presidential couple walked in the center of Bonn.

The presidential couple visited the Beethoven house in Bonn, where there is a bust of the composer.

My second visit on Thursday, the presidential couples traveled by riverboat along the Rhine to the nearby small town of Unkel. The city is home to the former chancellor of Germany Willy Brandt a museum presenting life’s work.

Willy Brandt’s handwriting existed during the Cold War Ostpolitiki.e. Eastern policy, which softened the relations between West Germany and East Germany, as well as relations with the Soviet Union.

President Steinmeier reminded that thanks to the relaxation policy, Finland and West Germany, i.e. the Federal Republic of Germany, were able to establish diplomatic relations at all 50 years ago.

“He was a friend of the Nordic countries, a friend of Finland, more broadly a peace builder in Europe and the world,” Niinistö described Willy Brandt’s legacy in the museum.

Niinistö and Haukio visited the Willy Brandt forum in Unkel.

The visit of the presidential couple aroused interest in the small town of Unkel.

The anti-drone system was presented to Niinistö and Steinmeier at the Ministry of Defense in Bonn.

The German Ministry of Defense has two official offices: in Berlin and Bonn.

The visit ended with a joint lunch between the presidents at Drachenburg Castle outside Bonn. Näköalapaikka over the Rhine river valley is located near the castle.

The place seemed to have impressed President Niinistö. He asked his communications manager Riikka Hietajärvi to take additional pictures of just the view.

“Then you send it to us,” Niinistö told Hietajärvi about the panoramic photos.

The trip was Niinistö’s 14th and last visit to Germany during his presidency. The memory of the trip seems to have been left in the president’s home album as well.

The German presidential couple showed Niinistö and Haukio the vantage point of Dranchenfels hill, where they traveled by funicular.