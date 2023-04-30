Image compilation | Future lawyers plan to party at other people’s parties, exchange students were amazed by the number of people – HS followed the May Day fun

There was a carnival atmosphere in the center of Helsinki on May Day.

Havis Amanda, who is over a hundred years old, can be cared for by conservators and on May Day eve she put on her cap for the last time before the renovation.

Atmosphere was in heaven on May Day.

According to the police’s estimate, 60,000–70,000 people had gathered in the center of Helsinki near Kauppatori and Esplanadi park to watch the historic moment.

Havis Amanda, or more commonly known as Manta, beloved by the people of Helsinki, put on a white cap for the last time before the sculpture was moved for restoration.

Standing in the same place since 1908, the girl has been involved in many, hundreds of parties, even wild ones. It has left its mark on a fragile work of art.

It is still unclear when the sculptor Ville Vallgren’s created by Manta can return to its place on the conservators’ treatment table.

The city of Helsinki has estimated that the renovation of Manta and the repair of the square around the fountain work may drag on until the end of summer 2024. If this happens, Manta will not be closed next May.

Traditional gray, windy, rainy and cold May Day weather did not hinder the celebration.

According to the statistics of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the warmest May Day in the center of Helsinki was in 1998, when the mercury reached 18.9 plus degrees on May Day Eve and 19.3 plus degrees on May Day.

The coldest May Day was in 1852, when the temperature dropped to minus seven degrees during the night.

On the other hand, the wettest May Day was in 1957. Then it rained 19.3 milliliters. And snow has also been seen on May Day: in 1941, there was 31 centimeters of snow in Helsinki.

With many was seen carrying a party drink.

Traditional May Day drinks, or bubbles, have increased their popularity tremendously in recent years, says Alko’s product communications manager Taina Vilkuna.

Finns drink even more Italian sparkling wines, especially prosecco. Alko sold 2.3 million liters of Italian sparkling wines last year and the second most was Spanish cava, 1.7 million liters.

In the past, Finns preferred cava. Prosecco overtook Cava as the most popular sparkling wine in 2021.

According to Vilkuna, Prosecco is reasonably uncomplicated, fresh and fruity, rarely quite dry, which means it suits many tastes and is reasonably priced.

Finns also enjoy champagne more than before. Champagne consumption has more than quintupled in more than twenty years. 447,000 liters of champagne were sold in Alko last year.

Manta was legalized this year by the student union of Aalto University. As in previous years, the woodworkers took care of the festivities from an area fenced off from a crane, so that the sculpture would not suffer from the May Day celebrations.

Sisters Jussi Laine (left) and Sonja Broman were having fun in Esplanadi park. Laine had bought a knitted Pikachu mask on her way to her sister’s barbecue. “May Day is about getting together and having fun.”

Friends Satu Törönen (left), Merja Ripatti and Marika Lähdemäki raised a toast to May Day. For them May Day means waiting for summer, meeting friends and joy.

Manta’s skiers were waiting for the crane to move towards the heights.

Students rejoiced at a foam party after Manta’s laking on May Day in Helsinki.

May Day is a holiday of joy for many.

See also Comment Mika Lehtimäki had no choice but to resign Exchange students from Pakistan and India made the most of May Day’s wild celebrations. Moazam Imran (left), Muhammad Rehan, Dawar Hussain and Immanuel Williams said that in their home country Labor Day is celebrated with slightly different celebrations, such as giving speeches in the auditorium. “Boring! The parties here are lively, and for the first time you see so many people outside,” Hussain said after a two-hour night’s sleep.

Future lawyers Emma Vanninen (left) and Mia-Maria Laukka started May Day celebrations in Esplanadi park. Their May Day traditions include hoeing at the parties of different subject organizations. However, according to them, the best parties are in their own camp. “Law students know how to have fun! They are outgoing and have personalities,” the friends said.

Celebrating May Day leaves behind a large amount of trash.

The German students had spread a picnic in Esplanadi park. “May holiday is the end of the semester for me. Things have been taken care of and you can take it easy, switch to time off,” Valtteri Iivarinen described the mood. The group included, among others, Lina Hämynen, Juuli Laaninen and Agneta Trux.

Valtteri Siira, who studies chemical engineering at Aalto University, sold the students’ Äpy magazines at Havis Amanda. He had acquired 50 magazines to sell, of which another 40 were unsold on May Day. He was still confident that he could sell the magazines. “Many people only want to buy the magazine on May Day.”

Theology and religious studies students Venla Moilanen (left), Helmi Sarpola, Emmi Elo and Sanni Mäki-Rajala enjoy a celebratory drink on the steps of Helsinki Cathedral. They say that the theologians will be among the first to put the white cap on their heads, because they will be covering Mikael Agricola’s statue at three in the afternoon. On May Day, they enjoy meeting students from different fields and, of course, meringue and doughnuts.

See also After allegations of sexual harassment: Scandal quarterback Watson moves to the Browns Frida Karslsson (left) and Felix Nyberg braved the chilly weather and ventured onto the terrace of cafe Strindberg to enjoy champagne. The terrace tradition is an essential part of the couple’s holiday. “The wait for summer starts from Vapu, even though sometimes the weather is a bit wintry.”

Mother Katja Luostarinen and daughter Miisa Luostarinen were selling May Day balls in front of Svenska Teatern. Katja Luostarinen said that she has been selling balls since she was 15 and that the next generation continues the tradition. Miisa Luostarinen planned to use the money she got from the May Day balls for a trip to Crete with her sister. According to the sellers, the most popular balls are cats, Unicorns and Pikachus.

The Alasuutar family, who live in Viikinmäki, were shopping for May Day balls in the center of Helsinki. Father Aleksi Alasuutari, Sisu Alasuutari hiding behind dad, Parishay Alasuutari and Viivi Aarnio were shopping. “It’s the cutest of all,” explained Parishay Alasuutari for his choice of ball.

