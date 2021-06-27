Image compilation Dancing and marching and shouting for human rights – Pride brought people together from all over the world

Equality was celebrated and demanded around the world over the weekend. All Pride processions were united by a splendor of color.
Crowds of people, splendor of color, dancing, marching, cries for human rights.
The world celebrated sexuality and gender equality in good spirits over the weekend, but also demanded human rights from decision-makers and reminded that minorities are not yet on an equal footing.
On Saturday, Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles hosted a Pride procession on the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots. The events at Stonewall led to the birth of the international Pride movement. Picture: Raquel Natalicchio / ZUMA
The capital of El Salvador, San Salvador, was celebrated on Saturday for sexual equality. Picture: Camilo Freedman / ZUMA
The Paris Pride procession was filled with marches in the French capital on Saturday. Picture: Sarah Meyssonnier / Reuters
Pride procession in Republic Square in Paris. The celebrants have climbed the street pillar to wave the flag. Picture: Thomas Coex / AFP
Pride participant in the pink wings of the Arch of Peace in Milan. Picture: Pamela Rovaris / ZUMA
Norwegian Army Commander Eirik Kristoffersen (center) participated in the Pride Parade in Oslo. Picture: Terje Pedersen / REUTERS
A Star Wars Stormtrooper character marched on Saturday in a Pride procession in Mexico. Picture: Daniel Becerril / Reuters
The protester carried a sign for a law defending the rights of transgender people in El Salvador. Picture: Camilo Freedman / ZUMA
Pride marchers surrounded by a rainbow flag in El Salvador. Picture: Camilo Freedman / ZUMA
Restaurant staff participated in the Pride procession from the terrace in Monterrey, Mexico. Picture: DANIEL BECERRIL / Reuters
Those dressed in rainbow-colored socks attended a Pride march in Barcelona with their dog, who also wore rainbow-colored decorations. Picture: NACHO DOCE / Reuters
The participant wore a rainbow mask on Saturday at the Pride Parade in Rome, one of the biggest events in the city since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Andrea Ronchini / ZUMA
Thousands of people attended the Pride March in Rome. Picture: Matteo Nardone / ZUMA
Also in Łódź, Poland, hundreds of people are celebrating the city’s tenth Pride event in a happy atmosphere. The slogan of the parade was “Let us live”. Picture: Aleksander Kalka / ZUMA
Police guarded a hundred troops marching on a pride march in Łódź on Saturday. Picture: Aleksander Kalka / ZUMA
Authorities banned the Pride march in Istanbul, Turkey, but many attended the march despite the ban. Picture: UMIT BEKTAS / Reuters
The woman shouted slogans at a Pride demonstration in Istanbul in front of riot police. Turkish police tried to prevent people from marching on Saturday. Picture: Ibrahim Oner / ZUMA
Police took the protester in Istanbul. Picture: Ibrahim Oner / ZUMA
Istanbul police broke up the Pride procession with tear gas. Picture: UMIT BEKTAS / Reuters
A sign on the Pride procession in Utrecht, the Netherlands, recalled that the events of Stonewall in 1969 were a riot. The protesters also expressed that much remains to be done for sexual and gender minorities. Picture: Oscar Brak / ZUMA
