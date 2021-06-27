Image compilation Dancing and marching and shouting for human rights – Pride brought people together from all over the world

Equality was celebrated and demanded around the world over the weekend. All Pride processions were united by a splendor of color.

Crowds of people, splendor of color, dancing, marching, cries for human rights. The world celebrated sexuality and gender equality in good spirits over the weekend, but also demanded human rights from decision-makers and reminded that minorities are not yet on an equal footing. On Saturday, Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles hosted a Pride procession on the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots. The events at Stonewall led to the birth of the international Pride movement. The capital of El Salvador, San Salvador, was celebrated on Saturday for sexual equality. The Paris Pride procession was filled with marches in the French capital on Saturday. Pride procession in Republic Square in Paris. The celebrants have climbed the street pillar to wave the flag. Pride participant in the pink wings of the Arch of Peace in Milan. Norwegian Army Commander Eirik Kristoffersen (center) participated in the Pride Parade in Oslo. A Star Wars Stormtrooper character marched on Saturday in a Pride procession in Mexico. The protester carried a sign for a law defending the rights of transgender people in El Salvador. Pride marchers surrounded by a rainbow flag in El Salvador. Restaurant staff participated in the Pride procession from the terrace in Monterrey, Mexico. Those dressed in rainbow-colored socks attended a Pride march in Barcelona with their dog, who also wore rainbow-colored decorations. The participant wore a rainbow mask on Saturday at the Pride Parade in Rome, one of the biggest events in the city since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of people attended the Pride March in Rome. Also in Łódź, Poland, hundreds of people are celebrating the city’s tenth Pride event in a happy atmosphere. The slogan of the parade was “Let us live”. Police guarded a hundred troops marching on a pride march in Łódź on Saturday. Authorities banned the Pride march in Istanbul, Turkey, but many attended the march despite the ban. The woman shouted slogans at a Pride demonstration in Istanbul in front of riot police. Turkish police tried to prevent people from marching on Saturday. Police took the protester in Istanbul. Istanbul police broke up the Pride procession with tear gas. A sign on the Pride procession in Utrecht, the Netherlands, recalled that the events of Stonewall in 1969 were a riot. The protesters also expressed that much remains to be done for sexual and gender minorities.

