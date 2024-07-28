Image compilation | Coldplay performed to a sold-out Olympic Stadium with flashing lights and giant balloons

On Saturday, July 27, Coldplay performed the first of their four shows at the Olympic Stadium. In the photo, the band’s singer Chris Martin.

HS’s photo compilation shows the atmosphere both in the stadium and in the middle of the crowd gathered near it.

British band Coldplay performed on Saturday at the Olympic Stadium for more than 42,000 spectators. The gig was the first of four – also on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the pop group, one of the most significant of the 21st century, will be seen on the stage of the packed Olympic Stadium.

“The tour, which has been going on for the third summer, arrived in Finland extremely polished, but in terms of song selection, the one hundred and fiftieth concert of the tour seemed to be weaker than before”, journalist Aleksi Kinnunen describes Saturday night gig.

“The routine also shined Chris Martin’s of excerpts. The singer was not at her sharpest and most energetic, even though the star with the Finnish flag hanging from her pants bounced along the long catwalk that connected the main stage to the satellite stage.”

For Coldplay’s first concert in Helsinki, there was already a queue in front of the Olympic Stadium in the afternoon.

Spectators rushed to reserve good seats when the gates to the area opened.

According to the concert organizer Live Nation, more than 42,000 people gather at the Olympic Stadium every concert night.

Fans filmed the spectacular light show.

“Good evening and welcome to everyone,” singer Chris Martin said in Finnish during the gig.

The audience popped balloons.

Singer Chris Martin (left) and bassist Guy Berryman.

There were hundreds of shadow listeners on the rocks north of the stadium. Families, youth groups and couples.

Elina Lammintaus had come for a picnic with her two-month-old baby.

Chris Martin surrendered to the show.

Giant balloons bounce around.