Image compilation | Christmas Eve celebrations started all over the world – see the photo collection

A priest lit a candle in the Church of the Nativity of Jesus in Bethlehem.

In Finland, Christmas Eve is the biggest holiday of the Christmas holidays. In many other countries, Christmas was already celebrated on the eve Sunday.

In many in a country that celebrates Christmas, the real holiday, when the Christmas presents are also opened, only comes on the first day of Christmas.

In Finland, however, Christmas Eve is the biggest holiday of the saints, and in many other countries Christmas was already celebrated on the eve Sunday. Eve has been celebrated, because according to the Christian tradition Jesus was born at night.

This is how the Christmas celebration was kicked off around the world.

The women were putting the finishing touches to the Christmas decoration in a church in Semarang, Java.

Andrea (left) and her daughter prepared Christmas food by the light of lamps and candles during a power outage in Limbach, Slovakia. Power outages have plagued Slovakia after heavy snowfalls knocked out power lines.

The Megyer Bridge crossing the Danube was decorated with Christmas lights near Budapest, Hungary.

In Ukraine, many celebrate Christmas this year for the first time at the end of December.

The president of the country Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a law in the summer that made December 25 the country's official Christmas holiday. In the Orthodox country, Christmas has traditionally only been celebrated in January, but with Russia's major offensive in Ukraine in February of last year wanted to give up of traditions considered Russian.

Ukrainian soldier Jura met his girlfriend Margarita at Kramatorsk railway station. The couple had not seen each other for six months. Jura has a short Christmas break from the front.

Children dressed in traditional Christmas costumes celebrate the arrival of Christmas in Lviv, Ukraine.

The war overshadowed celebrations in the Middle East as well. Since the attack on Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas in October, Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip almost non-stop.

In Bethlehem, on the occupied West Bank, peace was hoped for on Christmas Eve.

Scouts demonstrate for peace in Bethlehem.

People attended a Catholic Mass in Beijing, China.

Britain's King Charles prepared for his Christmas Eve speech at Buckingham Palace in London.

Dogs in Christmas costumes in Tokyo.

In Astruria, northern Spain, Santa Claus is performed by L'Anguleru, who uses the money he gets from fishing to buy gifts for the children in the area. The tradition started in 2008 to emphasize the traditional livelihood of the region, fishing.

A diving goat entertained the audience at a marine aquarium in Chennai, India.

In Mladá Boleslav, the Czech Republic, a Christmas tradition is to swim in the ice-cold Iserjoki.

On the other hand, it was okay to enjoy a Christmas drink in Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

Christmas lights in Ocuituco, Mexico.

Santa stopped by in a shopping mall in Madrid, Spain.