Sunday, December 24, 2023
Image compilation | Christmas Eve celebrations started all over the world – see the photo collection

December 24, 2023
in World Europe
Image compilation | Christmas Eve celebrations started all over the world – see the photo collection

A priest lit a candle in the Church of the Nativity of Jesus in Bethlehem. Picture: Hazem Bader/AFP

In Finland, Christmas Eve is the biggest holiday of the Christmas holidays. In many other countries, Christmas was already celebrated on the eve Sunday.

In many in a country that celebrates Christmas, the real holiday, when the Christmas presents are also opened, only comes on the first day of Christmas.

In Finland, however, Christmas Eve is the biggest holiday of the saints, and in many other countries Christmas was already celebrated on the eve Sunday. Eve has been celebrated, because according to the Christian tradition Jesus was born at night.

This is how the Christmas celebration was kicked off around the world.

The women were putting the finishing touches to the Christmas decoration in a church in Semarang, Java. Picture: ANTARA PHOTO / Reuters

Andrea (left) and her daughter prepared Christmas food by the light of lamps and candles during a power outage in Limbach, Slovakia. Power outages have plagued Slovakia after heavy snowfalls knocked out power lines. Picture: Joe Klamar/AFP

The Megyer Bridge crossing the Danube was decorated with Christmas lights near Budapest, Hungary. Picture: MARTON MONUS / Reuters

In Ukraine, many celebrate Christmas this year for the first time at the end of December.

The president of the country Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a law in the summer that made December 25 the country's official Christmas holiday. In the Orthodox country, Christmas has traditionally only been celebrated in January, but with Russia's major offensive in Ukraine in February of last year wanted to give up of traditions considered Russian.

Ukrainian soldier Jura met his girlfriend Margarita at Kramatorsk railway station. The couple had not seen each other for six months. Jura has a short Christmas break from the front. Picture: THOMAS PETER/Reuters

Children dressed in traditional Christmas costumes celebrate the arrival of Christmas in Lviv, Ukraine. Picture: Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP

The war overshadowed celebrations in the Middle East as well. Since the attack on Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas in October, Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip almost non-stop.

In Bethlehem, on the occupied West Bank, peace was hoped for on Christmas Eve.

Scouts demonstrate for peace in Bethlehem. Picture: MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA / Reuters

People attended a Catholic Mass in Beijing, China. Picture: Pedro Pardo/AFP

Britain's King Charles prepared for his Christmas Eve speech at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/AFP

Dogs in Christmas costumes in Tokyo. Picture: Philip Fong/AFP

In Astruria, northern Spain, Santa Claus is performed by L'Anguleru, who uses the money he gets from fishing to buy gifts for the children in the area. The tradition started in 2008 to emphasize the traditional livelihood of the region, fishing. Picture: Alberto Brevers / ZUMA

A diving goat entertained the audience at a marine aquarium in Chennai, India. Picture: R. Satish Babu/AFP

In Mladá Boleslav, the Czech Republic, a Christmas tradition is to swim in the ice-cold Iserjoki. Picture: Slavek Ruta / ZUMA

On the other hand, it was okay to enjoy a Christmas drink in Lake Geneva in Switzerland. Picture: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

Christmas lights in Ocuituco, Mexico. Picture: Carlos Santiago / ZUMA

Santa stopped by in a shopping mall in Madrid, Spain. Picture: Ricardo Rubio / ZUMA

Pope Francis gave his Christmas greetings in the Vatican. Picture: Fabio Frustaci / ZUMA

