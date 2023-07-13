Image compilation | Biden arrived in the center of Helsinki surrounded by extensive security measures

President Biden in his car “The Beast” at the airport. Picture: Ville Maali / HS
Defense forces helicopters flew around Helsinki throughout the evening. Picture: Juha Metso / HS
President Joe Biden’s motorcade in Hämeentie. Picture: Mikko Suutarinen / HS
Biden’s motorcade and “The Beast” passed through Hämeentie. Picture: Mikko Suutarinen / HS
Mikko and Liisi Saarimaa, from Lapua, were on vacation in Helsinki and came to Rautatientori out of curiosity. Mikko was especially interested in the president’s arrival. “When they started to empty it, it started to feel like this is where it’s coming from. The signs are that something is about to happen”. Picture: Ella Kiviniemi / HS
The public at the Railway Square waiting for the arrival of President Joe Biden’s motorcade. Picture: Ella Kiviniemi / HS
