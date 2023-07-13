Thursday, July 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Image compilation | Biden arrived in the center of Helsinki surrounded by extensive security measures

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Image compilation | Biden arrived in the center of Helsinki surrounded by extensive security measures

US President Joe Biden arrived in Finland on Thursday evening. He stays at the Radisson Blu Royal hotel in Kamppi.

Jasmine Färling HS, Katri Heinämäki HS

People waiting for President Joe Biden to arrive. Picture: Juha Metso / HS

The public on the side of Helsinki-Vantaa airport waiting for President Joe Biden’s plane to land. Picture: Juha Metso / HS

Secret service, police and defense forces personnel on lift platforms at Helsinki-Vantaa airport. Picture: Ville Maali HS

The red carpet awaits President Biden at Helsinki-Vantaa airport. Picture: Ville Maali / HS

Air Force One Picture: Ville Maali / HS

Air Force One after landing at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. Picture: Ville Maali / HS

President Joe Biden stepping off Air Force One. Picture: Ville Maali / HS

See also  "What gain would Russia have?" Expert explains Putin's nuclear weapons saber-rattling

President Biden in his car “The Beast” at the airport. Picture: Ville Maali / HS

Defense forces helicopters flew around Helsinki throughout the evening. Picture: Juha Metso / HS

President Joe Biden’s motorcade in Hämeentie. Picture: Mikko Suutarinen / HS

Biden’s motorcade and “The Beast” passed through Hämeentie. Picture: Mikko Suutarinen / HS

Mikko and Liisi Saarimaa, from Lapua, were on vacation in Helsinki and came to Rautatientori out of curiosity. Mikko was especially interested in the president’s arrival. “When they started to empty it, it started to feel like this is where it’s coming from. The signs are that something is about to happen”. Picture: Ella Kiviniemi / HS

The public at the Railway Square waiting for the arrival of President Joe Biden’s motorcade. Picture: Ella Kiviniemi / HS

See also  Accidents | The person riding the moped died in Liminga

US President Joe Biden arrives at Helsinki’s Kaivokatu. Picture: Ella Kiviniemi / HS

#Image #compilation #Biden #arrived #center #Helsinki #surrounded #extensive #security #measures

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Sanna Marin | Sanna Marin starts doing speaking gigs: moves into the same office as the Obamas

Sanna Marin | Sanna Marin starts doing speaking gigs: moves into the same office as the Obamas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result