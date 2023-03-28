Image compilation | Angry Israelis took over the streets

Over the weekend and on Monday, hundreds of thousands of Israelis demonstrated against the law reform that threatens democracy and the dismissal of the minister who criticized it.

in Israel has been the Prime Minister’s opinion since the beginning of the year Benjamin Netanyahu against the reforms pushed by the government. Protesters fear that the reforms pushed by the government will increase the power of politicians over the judiciary and are a threat to democracy.

Over the weekend and on Monday, hundreds of thousands of Israelis demonstrated against the law reform, which was considered undemocratic, and the defense minister who criticized it by Yoav Galant against separation.

On Monday evening, Netanyahu announced that the government decided to “extend” the consideration and promotion of the controversial law reform.

Israel is practically in chaos at the moment, although it is not yet known how Netanyahu’s announcement on Monday will change the situation. The unions had announced a general strike, but canceled it on Monday after Netanyahu’s announcement.

Violent demonstrations have continued for 12 weeks already.

The streets of Jerusalem were filled with protesters on Monday.

Demonstrators protested in Tel Aviv on Sunday against controversial reforms pushed by the Israeli government and the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Galant.

Israeli police arrested a protester on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a meeting in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, on Monday.

Passengers watch delayed flights on a screen at Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel. According to the airport’s spokesperson, flight departures were suspended on Monday as part of the protests.

Demonstrators dressed as “The Handmaid’s Tale” protested in Jerusalem on Monday. The TV series is based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel Your Slave.

See also Basketball | Lauri Markkanen returned to the field after a hand injury and was the most efficient of his team Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz spoke at a demonstration on Monday after Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Galant for criticizing the reforms.

On Monday, tens of thousands of protesters arrived in Jerusalem to demonstrate in front of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset.

A protester rested on Monday in Jerusalem in a park near the country’s Supreme Court.

A protester sat in the middle of the road and smoked a cigarette in Tel Aviv on Sunday. Mounted police can be seen in the background. Angry protesters took to the streets on Sunday evening after Netanyahu fired the defense minister who had criticized the reforms.

Protesters clashed with police in Tel Aviv on Monday.