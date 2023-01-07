Image compilation | A nation crushed by Russia celebrates a war Christmas

Orthodox Christmas has been celebrated in Ukraine under the shadow of the Russian invasion.

Orthodoxy according to the old Julian calendar, Christmas is celebrated on January 7. Many Ukrainians, especially this time, have chosen to celebrate Christmas earlier on December 24 or 25, but Christmas has also been celebrated in the country this week.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi conveyed his Christmas greetings to Ukrainians on Friday.

“This is a celebration of harmony and family togetherness. And together we are all one big Ukrainian family. No matter where we are – at home, at work, in the battle grave, on the road, in Ukraine or abroad – our family is more united than ever,” said Zelenskyi.

On Saturday, the Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Epiphanes I led the Christmas service in the Cave Monastery of Kiev, or the Pechersk Lavra. The event was attended by soldiers, among others, and there was a police guard and passport control at the entrance to the monastery, reports AFP news agency.

Earlier this week, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin declared a “ceasefire” for Christmas. The break was supposed to start on Friday at 11 a.m. Finnish time and end on Saturday at 11 p.m.

Despite the declaration, the fighting has continued on Christmas as before, reports among other things British Ministry of Defence on Saturday. EU foreign policy director Josep Borrell called Putin’s ceasefire unbelievable and hypocritical.

Christmas tree in the center of Kyiv, January 5.

Children dressed in traditional Ukrainian costumes take part in an Orthodox Christmas celebration in Lviv, January 6.

Ukrainian soldiers hold small bundles of oats and rye during the main Christmas ceremony in the city of Lviv, January 6.

Women at the Orthodox Christmas Eve service on January 6. The chapel has been erected in a former residential building in the town of Volnovaha in the Donetsk region.

See also Reader opinion The peasant nature relationship is not instrumental about animals A soldier pours water to make tea during a ceasefire at the frontline in Kreminta, January 6.

A nun at a Christmas party in the city of Kherson, Ukraine, on January 6.

Soldiers take part in a special service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at St. Michael’s Cathedral during the opening of Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Kyiv, January 6.

Piotr Kaszuwar, CEO and founder of the humanitarian aid organization UA ​​Future, sits in his van in Bahmut, handing out gifts to children living in underground shelters ahead of Orthodox Christmas, January 4.

11-year-old Volodymyr stands next to his mother as he opens his Christmas present, January 4 in Bahmut.

Piotr Kaszuwar, CEO and founder of the humanitarian aid organization UA ​​Future, gives Tymur a Christmas present in Bahmut on January 4.

See also Hockey Kalervo Kummola sent greetings to Canadians: "It's useless to cry about anything" Local residents gather around the Christmas table to serve small cakes and fruits at the humanitarian aid center in Bahmut, January 6.

A local resident looks at his mobile phone as he and others rest at a humanitarian aid center in Bahmut, January 6.

Vendors serve customers at a temporary market in Bahmut ahead of Orthodox Christmas, January 4.