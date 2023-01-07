Image compilation | A nation crushed by Russia celebrates a war Christmas

Orthodox Christmas has been celebrated in Ukraine under the shadow of the Russian invasion.
Orthodoxy according to the old Julian calendar, Christmas is celebrated on January 7. Many Ukrainians, especially this time, have chosen to celebrate Christmas earlier on December 24 or 25, but Christmas has also been celebrated in the country this week.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi conveyed his Christmas greetings to Ukrainians on Friday.
“This is a celebration of harmony and family togetherness. And together we are all one big Ukrainian family. No matter where we are – at home, at work, in the battle grave, on the road, in Ukraine or abroad – our family is more united than ever,” said Zelenskyi.
On Saturday, the Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Epiphanes I led the Christmas service in the Cave Monastery of Kiev, or the Pechersk Lavra. The event was attended by soldiers, among others, and there was a police guard and passport control at the entrance to the monastery, reports AFP news agency.
Earlier this week, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin declared a “ceasefire” for Christmas. The break was supposed to start on Friday at 11 a.m. Finnish time and end on Saturday at 11 p.m.
Despite the declaration, the fighting has continued on Christmas as before, reports among other things British Ministry of Defence on Saturday. EU foreign policy director Josep Borrell called Putin’s ceasefire unbelievable and hypocritical.
Christmas tree in the center of Kyiv, January 5. Picture: Kyodonews
Children dressed in traditional Ukrainian costumes take part in an Orthodox Christmas celebration in Lviv, January 6. Picture: Pavlo Palamarchuk / Reuters
Ukrainian soldiers hold small bundles of oats and rye during the main Christmas ceremony in the city of Lviv, January 6. Picture: Markian Lyseiko / Zuma
Women at the Orthodox Christmas Eve service on January 6. The chapel has been erected in a former residential building in the town of Volnovaha in the Donetsk region. Picture: Aleksandr Yermochenko / Reuters
A soldier pours water to make tea during a ceasefire at the frontline in Kreminta, January 6. Picture: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
A nun at a Christmas party in the city of Kherson, Ukraine, on January 6. Picture: Edgar Gutiarre / Zuma
Soldiers take part in a special service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at St. Michael’s Cathedral during the opening of Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Kyiv, January 6. Picture: Gleb Garanich / Reuters
Piotr Kaszuwar, CEO and founder of the humanitarian aid organization UA Future, sits in his van in Bahmut, handing out gifts to children living in underground shelters ahead of Orthodox Christmas, January 4. Picture: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
11-year-old Volodymyr stands next to his mother as he opens his Christmas present, January 4 in Bahmut. Picture: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
Piotr Kaszuwar, CEO and founder of the humanitarian aid organization UA Future, gives Tymur a Christmas present in Bahmut on January 4. Picture: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
Local residents gather around the Christmas table to serve small cakes and fruits at the humanitarian aid center in Bahmut, January 6. Picture: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP
A local resident looks at his mobile phone as he and others rest at a humanitarian aid center in Bahmut, January 6. Picture: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP
Vendors serve customers at a temporary market in Bahmut ahead of Orthodox Christmas, January 4. Picture: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
Local resident Vera Barda, 74, stands outside the chapel at her granddaughter’s house during an Orthodox Christmas Eve service in the town of Volnovaha, January 6. Picture: Aleksandr Yermochenko / Reuters
